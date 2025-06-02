Op JalRahat 2: Over 500 Civilians Take Breath Of Relief After Rescued By Army In Flood-Struck Manipur

Op JalRahat 2: In a continued display of dedication and expertise, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have intensified their rescue operations in flood-hit areas of Manipur. On the second day of Operation JalRahat-2, the forces successfully evacuated over 500 civilians from severely waterlogged regions.

The personnel rescued civilians from severely inundated areas such as Wangkhei, Heingang, Lamlong, Khurai, JNIMS, and Ahallup, officials said.

In a post on X, the Indian Army informed, "10 flood relief columns, equipped with BAUTs and inflatable boats, were deployed for rescue tasks. Troops also carried out emergency repairs on the breached Iril River boundary wall near Arapti Lamkhai in Lilong, Thoubal District, to prevent further flooding."

At JNIMS Hospital, Army boats were used to ferry stranded patients to safety, ensuring their medical care and well-being, officials added. "At JNIMS Hospital, Army boats ferried stranded patients to safety. Nearly 800 bottles of drinking water and other essential supplies were distributed to displaced families across affected zones."

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles are working in close coordination with civil authorities to ensure timely assistance and sustained support to affected communities. The forces' efforts have been instrumental in providing relief and comfort to those in need.

Three days of incessant rain have brought Imphal, the state capital of Manipur, to a grinding halt. The city is grappling with severe waterlogging, with several areas affected, prompting authorities to issue flood warnings. Residents living along the Imphal River's floodplains have been urged to evacuate immediately.

The relentless monsoon rains have claimed at least 30 lives across the Northeast, with widespread landslides and flash floods wreaking havoc in the region. Officials confirmed the toll on Sunday, as rescue efforts continue in affected areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned of continued heavy rainfall in the coming days, keeping authorities and disaster response agencies on high alert. The warning has heightened concerns, and preparations are underway to mitigate the impact of further rain-induced disasters.