'Op Sindoor Conceptualised To Destroy Planners Of Terror': DGMO Ghai Amid Volatile Indo-Pak Situation

India-Pakistan Ceasefire: The Indian Armed Forces, in a press briefing, clarified that 'Operation Sindoor' was conceptualised with a clear military aim to "punish the perpetrators and planners of terror and to destroy their terror infrastructure". This press briefing came as the situation between India and Pakistan remains volatile.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said, "You are all by now familiar with the brutality and the dastardly manner in which 26 innocent lives were prematurely terminated at Pahalgam on 22nd April. When you combine those horrific scenes and the pain of the families that the nation witnessed with numerous other recent terrorist strikes on our armed forces and defenceless civilians, we knew that the time had arrived to make yet another compelling statement of our resolve as a nation. Operation Sindoor was conceptualized with a clear military aim to punish the perpetrators and planners of terror and to destroy their terror infrastructure. What I do not state here is the often stated determination of India and its intolerance to terror."

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that Pakistan's DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart earlier and both agreed to halt all military actions on land, sea, and air.

Earlier, the Indian Armed Forces had launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, on the intervening night of May 7-8, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK); altogether, nine sites were targeted.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said, “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

This Operation came after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

