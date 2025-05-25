'Op Sindoor' Not Just Military Mission, But...: PM Modi Bats For 'Unity' Against Terrorism In Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sunday, hailed the valour of India's armed forces during 'Operation Sindoor', a military operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and asserted that the operation is a testament to India's resolve, courage, and transformation.

While addressing the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi underscored that the entire country is united against terrorism and is determined and filled with anger.

"Today, the entire country is united against terrorism, is filled with anger, and is determined. Today, this is the resolve of every Indian: we have to end terrorism. The valour displayed by our forces during Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud."

Highlighting the valour of the armed forces, PM said, "The valour displayed by our forces during 'Operation Sindoor' has made every Indian proud. The precision with which our forces destroyed the terrorist hideouts across the border is amazing. This operation has given new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terror across the world."

During the address, PM Modi also threw light upon the success of indigenous weapons used during the 'Operation Sindoor', stating, "Our soldiers destroyed the terror bases; it was their indomitable courage, and it included the power of weapons, equipment, and technology made in India. It also had the resolve of 'self-reliant India'. The sweat of our engineers, our technicians, and everyone involved in this victory."

Speaking about the 'Operation Sindoor', the Prime Minister emphasised that it is not just a military mission, but a picture of India's resolve, courage, and changing India, and this picture has filled the entire country with patriotic feelings and coloured it in the tricolour.

"The precision and accuracy with which our forces destroyed the terrorist hideouts across the border is extraordinary. Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission; it is a picture of our resolve, courage, and a transforming India, and this picture has infused the whole country with a sense of patriotism and has painted it in the hues of the tricolour," the PM said.

During his address to the nation, PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor has sparked a sense of patriotism across the country, with many citizens participating in 'Tiranga Yatras' to pay respects to the armed forces. The operation has also inspired a renewed energy for "Vocal for Local," with people pledging to support Indian-made products. Some notable outcomes include.

"Tiranga Yatras were organized across cities, villages, and towns, with thousands holding the national flag to honor our armed forces. In many places, youth enthusiastically joined civil defense efforts, with notable participation in cities like Chandigarh, where videos showcasing their dedication went viral," he noted.

PM Modi stated, "In a heartwarming display of patriotism, many families across India have named their newborns 'Sindoor' in tribute to Operation Sindoor. In Katihar, Bihar, one family named their baby girl Sindoor, symbolizing both patriotic sentiment and emotional unity. Similarly, in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, 17 newborn girls were named Sindoor, with parents considering it an honor to pay tribute to the nation. This trend reflects a surge in patriotic pride following India's military operation against terror camps in Pakistan."

PM Modi said that the operation has set a new precedent in India's counter-terrorism strategy, showcasing a measured approach that balances military action with restraint.