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  • /‘Operation 30 Minutes’: How Ram Temple donation theft took place - DNA reveals

‘Operation 30 Minutes’: How Ram Temple donation theft took place - DNA reveals

Today's DNA revelas how donation thieves allegedly stole offerings made to Ram Lalla in just 30 minutes, how they evaded CCTV surveillance, and how a fixed 30-minute window was allegedly designated for the thefts.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 10:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
‘Operation 30 Minutes’: How Ram Temple donation theft took place - DNA reveals
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