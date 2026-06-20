/‘Operation 30 Minutes’: How Ram Temple donation theft took place - DNA reveals

An investigation is underway into the alleged theft of donation money at the temple of Lord Ram, revered by millions of Sanatan followers. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the matter is expected to submit its report soon. Today, we are going to make a major revelation about the alleged misconduct at the temple of Maryada Purushottam. In Operation 30 Minutes, you will learn the complete truth behind the 40 donation boxes at the Ram Temple and more than 2,000 hours of CCTV footage.
According to sources, the SIT has thoroughly examined the CCTV footage. Today, you will find out how donation thieves allegedly stole offerings made to Ram Lalla in just 30 minutes, how they evaded CCTV surveillance, and how a fixed 30-minute window was allegedly designated for the thefts. You will also learn how an alleged fake trust was created to siphon off Ram Lalla's donation money, and how this alleged theft is being used as a pretext to run international propaganda against Sanatan followers. In today’s DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha, analysed the modus operandi of the workers involved in the irregularities.
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The SIT today took into custody Lavkush Mishra, one of the accused in the alleged donation theft case, and is questioning him. Here's who Lavkush Mishra is:
Lavkush was an employee of the team responsible for counting donations at the Ram Temple.
He earned a salary of around Rs 20,000 per month, but Rs 12 lakh in cash was allegedly recovered from his house.
Think about it—the people entrusted with counting the donation money and keeping it safe, the people responsible for ensuring that the offerings made by devotees reached the bank securely, allegedly turned dishonest. Think about how strong the temptation for wealth must have been that they allegedly manipulated funds at the temple of Maryada Purushottam, whose life inspires every Sanatan follower. A person standing in a sacred place usually fears even entertaining impure thoughts, but people like the allegedly greedy Lavkush Mishra are accused of stealing money directly from the temple's donation boxes.
The SIT's investigation so far into ensuring that those accused of stealing money from the Ram Temple are punished has uncovered several important findings. According to exclusive information obtained by Zee News:
* The SIT has questioned 113 people so far.
* The investigation has identified 25 to 30 people as suspects in the alleged theft of donation money.
* The SIT has taken possession of records related to appointments and administrative decisions made at the temple after the consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024. It is examining how many people have worked at the temple since then, where they were deployed, and what their responsibilities were.
* The SIT has examined footage from all 40 donation boxes and the counting centre. More than 2,000 hours of CCTV footage have been taken into its possession.
* The bank accounts of 12 people associated with the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are under the SIT's scrutiny.
* The bank accounts of six State Bank of India employees and six employees associated with a consultancy company are also under investigation.
The suspects have been identified and evidence has been collected against them. Those whose bank accounts show suspicious financial transactions will be questioned again, making it increasingly difficult for the suspects to evade the investigation.
You may be wondering how donation money could allegedly be stolen from a place as secure as the Ram Temple. According to sources, the SIT has decoded the entire process. It has been found that the alleged thefts took place exactly 30 minutes before the shift change of the employees responsible for counting cash. In other words, the time of the alleged theft was fixed. There was a designated 30-minute window during which the donation money was allegedly stolen, just before the cash-counting staff changed shifts.
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