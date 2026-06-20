/‘Operation 30 Minutes’: How Ram Temple donation theft took place - DNA reveals

* The SIT has questioned 113 people so far.

* The investigation has identified 25 to 30 people as suspects in the alleged theft of donation money.

* The SIT has taken possession of records related to appointments and administrative decisions made at the temple after the consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024. It is examining how many people have worked at the temple since then, where they were deployed, and what their responsibilities were.

* The SIT has examined footage from all 40 donation boxes and the counting centre. More than 2,000 hours of CCTV footage have been taken into its possession.

* The bank accounts of 12 people associated with the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are under the SIT's scrutiny.

* The bank accounts of six State Bank of India employees and six employees associated with a consultancy company are also under investigation.