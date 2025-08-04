Operation Akhal Enters Day 4, Becomes Longest Counter-Terror Mission Of 2025

Operation Akhal, the most significant anti-terror operations in Operation Akhal was noted as one of the longest and most intense anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2025, continuing with relentless gunfire and intermittent explosions.

The sustained engagement over four days, security forces on Monday, involved advanced military assets like Rudra attack helicopters, drones, thermal imaging, and elite Para Special Forces, making the operation more intense. On Day 4 saw continued use of high-tech surveillance and combat tools, which were critical in navigating the dense Akhal forest and bombing the forest through a hexacopter. The deployment of thermal imaging and drones was to track terrorists' movement in challenging terrain.

It’s said that three terrorists have been killed till now, but only one is identified and confirmed by officials. The identified terrorist is Haris Nazir Dar, a Category-C militant from Rajpura, Pulwama, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), active since 2023. His body was also retrieved.

The other two terrorists’ identities remain unconfirmed, and their bodies have also not been found; hence, officials have not confirmed their deaths yet.

Reports suggest they may be linked to the LeT terror outfit responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

Four soldiers have been injured during the intense firefights, with no fatalities reported among the forces. The injured soldiers who are said to be in stable condition are admitted to the army hospital.

The operation remains active, with intermittent and intense gunfire continuing through the night. Security forces have tightened the cordon to prevent any terrorists from escaping. The dense forest terrain and natural caves have made body retrieval and locating active terrorists challenging. Security forces believe 2-3 terrorists are hiding in the forest area.

The operation began on August 1, 2025, following specific intelligence about the terrorist presence in the dense Akhal forest. It involves a joint team of the Indian Army elite force PARA Commandos Jammu and Kashmir Police, and SOG Commandos, the Army’s RR, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Operation Akhal follows other major operations like Operation Mahadev, where three LeT terrorists linked to the Pahalgam attack were killed, and Operation Shiv Shakti, where two infiltrators were killed. The Akhal operation is part of a broader intensification of counter-terror efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, with around 20 high-profile terrorists eliminated since the Pahalgam attack.

Operation Akhal is described as potentially the largest anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir this year due to its scale, duration, and the use of advanced military resources. It reflects the security forces' aggressive stance against terrorism. The operation is continuing and for the night will be halted and will resume with the first light of the day.