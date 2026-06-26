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'Operation Amistad': India sends relief, medical aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela as death toll rises to 235

India launched ‘Operation Amistad’ and sent over 35 tonnes of relief supplies, medicines, medical equipment, two BHISHM Cubes, and an Indian Army Field Hospital Unit to earthquake-hit Venezuela, where the death toll has risen to around 235.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 05:57 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
'Operation Amistad': India sends relief, medical aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela as death toll rises to 235
Image Credit: X/@DrSJaishankar

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