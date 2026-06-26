/'Operation Amistad': India sends relief, medical aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela as death toll rises to 235

India dispatched relief supplies, medicines, medical equipment, a Field Hospital Unit, and other essential items to assist Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes that killed around 235 people and injured at least 4,300 others.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India launched ‘Operation Amistad’ to support the earthquake-affected nation.
“Operation Amistad underway! Two @IAF_MCC C17s took-off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts,” Jaishankar said on X.
He added, “The assistance contains an Indian Army @adgpi Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, including two BHISHM Cubes.”
“India is committed to support the Government and people of Venezuela in this difficult time,” Jaishankar said.
Operation Amistad underway!— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 26, 2026
Two @IAF_MCC C17s took-off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts.
The assistance contains an Indian Army @adgpi Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical… pic.twitter.com/Dcq8P065tp
PM Modi extends his condolences
The operation was launched after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the devastation caused by the earthquakes on Thursday. He extended condolences to the families of the victims and pledged to extend all possible assistance to Venezuela.
In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela."
"On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," he added.
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post on X, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez expressed gratitude to him for his messages of condolence and offers of support in the wake of the two massive earthquakes near the capital.
Death toll rises to 235
The death toll from the deadly twin earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 235, with 4,300 people injured, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado announced on Thursday evening (local time).
In an interview with state television, the minister said that while most injuries were minor, many serious cases required surgical intervention. He added that some victims were declared dead upon arrival at hospitals, while others had already shown no vital signs before reaching medical facilities, CNN reported.
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