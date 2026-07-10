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Operation Amistad: How Indian Army's 60 Para Field Hospital saved lives in earthquake-hit Venezuela

 India has successfully concluded Operation Amistad, its humanitarian disaster relief mission to earthquake-ravaged Venezuela. 

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 11:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
Operation Amistad: How Indian Army's 60 Para Field Hospital saved lives in earthquake-hit Venezuela
Image Credit: X/@Cancilleria_ve.

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