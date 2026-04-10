Operation Dhahabu Blitz: DRI's huge success in Mumbai with 30kg Gold haul

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on organised gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an international syndicate, seizing 29.37 kg of gold worth Rs 37.74 crore and arresting 24 carriers.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials tracked a group of women arriving from Nairobi who were allegedly attempting to smuggle large quantities of gold through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday.

The operation, codenamed Dhahabu Blitz, led to the interception of 24 foreign nationals. Officials recovered 25.10 kg of gold bars along with 4.27 kg of gold jewellery from the passengers after a swift and coordinated action.

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According to investigators, the case points to a well-organised smuggling network that relied on trained carriers and carefully planned methods to bypass airport security.

The DRI said it will continue its efforts to dismantle such syndicates, noting that gold smuggling poses a serious threat to the country’s economic stability and national interests.