Operation Ganga: Harjot Singh, student who was shot in Kyiv, returns to India in stable condition

Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh after returning from Poland said Harjot Singh has been referred to RR hospital for treatment and his condition is stable.

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Harjot Singh, the Indian student who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv, on Monday (March 7) arrived at the Hindan airbase near Delhi from Rzeszow, Poland after the Indian Air Force flight evacuated Indian national stranded in the war-hit country, Ukraine.

"Our Ukraine embassy evacuated him (Harjot Singh) and his condition is stable. He is referred to RR hospital for treatment. We've evacuated over 3,000 Indians from Poland," said Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh after returning from Poland.

Harjot Singh's father expressing his happiness over the return of his son thanked PM Modi and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa for evacuating his injured son from the war-hit country.

Meanwhile, Harjot thanked the Indian officials for the assistance and support, saying, "It is due to all your support that I am here today, thank you very much to everyone". 

Speaking from his hospital bed in Kyiv on Friday (March 4), Harjot Singh urged the Indian embassy in Ukraine to evacuate him and help him with documentation. The student had told ANI that he sustained multiple injuries due to bullets fired at the car in which he was travelling.

"This is February 27 incident. We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," Harjot Singh said.

The Indian student said he regained consciousness at 10 pm on the night of March 2. The Indian student pursuing studies in Information Technology said that he has got a new life. Tensions have escalated following Russia`s military action in Ukraine and the government has arranged flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students.

On Sunday the government said that since February 22, it has so far evacuated nearly 16,000 Indian students from Ukraine through flights from Ukraine`s neighbouring countries.

Operation GangaRussia-Ukraine crisisUkraineevacuation
