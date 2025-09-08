In a major counter-terrorism success for the security forces, a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed along with a local terrorist in a fierce gunfight in the Guddar forest area of Kulgam district in South Kashmir. The encounter, which began following specific intelligence inputs, also saw the martyrdom of two Indian Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), while two others sustained injuries.

The slain LeT commander, identified as Rahaman Bhai, had been active in South Kashmir for over three years. He was killed alongside Amir Ahmad Dar, a local militant from Daarmdoora, Keegam in Shopian, who had joined terrorist ranks on 28 September 2023.

According to official reports, the joint operation was launched in the early hours by the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and PARA commandos, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Special Operations Group (SOG), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The action was initiated based on intelligence provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding the movement of terrorists in the area.

As security forces cordoned off the Guddar forest, they observed suspicious activity. Upon being challenged, the terrorists opened fire, triggering a fierce exchange.

Chinar Corps, confirming the developments on X (formerly Twitter), stated, “Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries.”

In a subsequent update, they added, “One more terrorist has been eliminated in the ongoing Operation at Guddar forest of #Kulgam. One soldier suffered injuries and is being evacuated for requisite medical care. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained. Operation is in progress.”

Tragically, four Indian Army personnel were injured during the encounter and were immediately evacuated to the Army’s base hospital in Srinagar. However, two soldiers, Subedar Prabhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, succumbed to their injuries.

Honouring their sacrifice, Chinar Corps wrote, “Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. #IndianArmy expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues.”

The encounter site remains under a tight cordon, with all entry and exit points sealed. Though the active gunfight has been paused overnight due to dense forest terrain and wet weather conditions, security forces are maintaining a strict vigil.

Officials noted the challenging operational environment, reminiscent of the prolonged Operation Akhal earlier this year in Kulgam, which lasted nine days. The thick foliage of the Guddar forest and recent rainfall have hampered movement and visibility, making search efforts more complex.

Security forces believe a third terrorist may still be hiding in the area. The operation is ongoing, and further developments are expected, including possible recoveries of arms and intelligence that could shed light on LeT’s current operational structure in South Kashmir.

The elimination of a senior Pakistani LeT commander is seen as a significant blow to the terror outfit’s influence in the region, where LeT and its shadow front, The Resistance Front (TRF), have remained active in recent months.