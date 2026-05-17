Operation Kisan: Investigation alleges diversion of subsidised farmers’ urea to plywood industry

A special investigation team of Zee Media has alleged a large-scale diversion of subsidised urea meant for farmers to plywood and MDF manufacturing units, claiming the illegal practice could be causing losses of nearly Rs 20,000 crore annually to the government. The investigation, titled ‘Operation Kisan’, claims that subsidised fertiliser provided to farmers at heavily reduced prices is allegedly being diverted through an organised supply chain involving dealers, middlemen, transporters, and industrial units.

According to the report, farmers often wait for days and stand in long queues to purchase fertiliser, as the actual market price of urea is significantly higher. The Government of India provides nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in annual fertiliser subsidies, bringing down the cost of a urea sack from around Rs 3,800 to just Rs 266 for farmers.

The investigation alleges that the large price difference between subsidised agricultural urea and commercial-grade urea used in industries has created an illegal parallel market. While subsidised urea costs around Rs 6 per kilogram, Technical Grade or commercial urea used by industries can cost up to Rs 80 per kilogram.

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Zee Media’s report claims that plywood and MDF manufacturers allegedly use diverted agricultural urea in the production of boards and adhesives to reduce manufacturing costs and increase profits.

As part of the investigation, a reporter posing as a buyer visited Yamunanagar in Haryana, widely known as a plywood manufacturing hub. During covert conversations recorded on a hidden camera, alleged middlemen claimed that a well-established “setting” system allowed such operations to continue without disruption.

“The fertiliser mafia has its own arrangements. You won’t face any trouble anywhere,” one alleged middleman said in the sting operation.

Another alleged middleman claimed, “There are arrangements for everything. Those who don’t have them can’t operate.”

The investigation further alleges the existence of an organised supply chain involving dealers, transporters, urea factories, middlemen, and plywood factories.

The investigation also claimed that hidden camera footage captured alleged collusion between members of the network and officials, enabling the continued diversion of subsidised fertiliser across multiple states.

The report alleges that the illegal diversion of farmers’ urea not only deprives farmers of subsidised fertiliser but also causes significant losses to the government through subsidy leakages and alleged GST evasion.

In another covertly recorded exchange, an alleged middleman dismissed fears of enforcement action, claiming that advance information about raids was often managed locally.

The investigation stated that further revelations regarding the alleged urea diversion network and the companies involved would be part of upcoming reports under Operation Rs 20,000 Crore.

