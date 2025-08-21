A recent investigative report has sparked widespread concern about alleged religious encroachments and damage to temples in Maihar, a prominent Hindu pilgrimage town in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The report highlights what it claims to be a systematic attack on the region's religious heritage and Hindu places of worship. Known for the revered Sharda Devi temple and its historical significance as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, Maihar has long been a center of Sanatan (Hindu) faith. However, disturbing visuals and testimonies from the area have raised alarm over the disappearance of several temple structures and sacred idols. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the 'Operation Maihar':

According to the investigation, more than 20 temples once stood near two sacred ponds in Maihar—Garvadha Talab and Sankata Talab. Now, only about 12 remain. The rest have either been encroached upon or vanished without official explanation. In some cases, religious idols are reportedly missing or desecrated.

Some visuals show temple premises in poor condition, with garbage strewn about, and even liquor bottles and public toilets placed near worship areas.

The report emphasizes that this is not a story from foreign lands like Afghanistan, Pakistan, or Bangladesh, but from Maihar—a religious city in India.

The situation is being compared with past events during the Mughal era and in neighboring countries post-Partition, where hundreds of temples were allegedly destroyed or converted. The report alleges that a similar pattern is now being seen in Maihar, where temples are being removed or repurposed under the guise of settlement and development.

Maihar, located about 800 kilometers from Delhi, is known as a significant pilgrimage site where, as per belief, a piece of Goddess Sati's necklace fell. It is recognized as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India. The town attracts thousands of devotees every year, especially to the revered temple of Maa Sharda.