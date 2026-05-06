Operation paid its dividends, but wars do not bring solution: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, on Wednesday acknowledged that “Operation Sindoor” has achieved its intended objectives by striking terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), but strongly cautioned that wars are not a permanent solution and only lead to widespread misery.

Addressing the media, Abdullah said the precision strikes targeting nine terror camps have “paid its dividends,” yet emphasised the need for restraint and dialogue.

“Operation Sindoor has paid its dividends. But I think there is no more question of wars. Wars do not bring a solution; they just bring misery,” he said.

Abdullah cited the prolonged conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia as glaring examples of how wars devastate economies and the lives of ordinary people.

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He linked the rising prices of essential commodities in India to these global tensions, particularly the disruptions in energy supplies caused by the conflict in West Asia.

“Due to the situation in West Asia, gas and oil supplies have been badly affected. It may take countries like Qatar up to two years to fully restore supplies,” Abdullah warned, underlining the far-reaching economic consequences of continued instability in the region.

Abdullah reacts on Assembly Election Results

Reacting to the recently concluded assembly elections in several states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam, Farooq Abdullah noted that Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to accept the poll results in her state.

“She alleges rigging in elections. Mamata is not accepting the results due to allegations of massive rigging,” he said.

Amritsar and Jalandhar blasts downplayed

Farooq Abdullah also addressed the twin explosions that recently occurred in Punjab. He sought to calm public anxiety by stating that such incidents are not uncommon in the country.

“Blasts keep happening in India; there is nothing new,” he remarked, urging citizens not to panic.

On the criticism being faced by the National Conference-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said the opposition was merely doing its job.

“The opposition has to survive. They will criticise us, that is their duty. We will continue to do our work,” he added.

Farooq Abdullah’s remarks come at a time when the region and the country are navigating the aftermath of military action against terrorism alongside complex domestic political developments. While recognising the immediate success of Operation Sindoor, his message underscored a broader preference for peace and diplomatic solutions over prolonged conflict.

