Operation Patna: Zee News sting operation exposes ground reality of Bihar liquor ban

New Delhi: Bihar has banned the consumption and selling of alcoholic beverages in the state long ago but it has been found out that the ban on liquor is only on paper and you can get it if you "right people."

Zee News team conducting a sting operation in Patna, exposed the ground reality of the liquor ban in the state of Bihar.

Zee News' undercover reporter had no prior information about the liquor supplier and the team asked sveral common people for getting the liquor but every one denied citing the ban.

However, the reporter (pretending to be a guest in a marriage fuction) found an auto-rickshaw driver who agreed to get him the liquor after knowing that his customer is staying in a famous hotel and will buy the liquor at any price.

The auto-rickshaw driver then called the supplier and dropped the reporter in New Patliputra colony which is a posh area just 2.5 kms away from CM Nitish Kumar's residence who took an oath to make Bihar liquor free.

After waiting for 2 long hours a boy aged around 13-14 knocked on the team's car and asked if they demaded the liquor. Minor supplier showed 4 tetra pack of the liquor pricing 500 each which much higher than the actual price.

Team denied to buy any alcohol citing the brand issue, since the intention was only to expose the ground reality of Bihar's liqour ban.

