Operation Samudra Setu 2: Indian Naval warships to arrive with COVID-19 medical supplies from abroad

New Delhi: Three Indian Naval warships will arrive on Monday (May 10) to deliver COVID-19 medical supplies from Qatar, Kuwait and Singapore.

The supplies include four 27-MT oxygen filled containers, Eight 20 T cryogenic oxygen tanks (empty), 900 Filled oxygen cylinders, 3,150 oxygen cylinders (empty),10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits, 54 Oxygen concentrators, 450 - PPE kits.

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra will be the states to receive the medical equipment arriving on these ships

INS Airavat will be reaching Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh with (probably the largest consignment by a single platform) consignment of Eight 20 T cryogenic oxygen tanks (empty) 3,150 oxygen cylinders (empty), 500 Filled oxygen cylinders, 07 Oxygen concentrators, 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits & 450 - PPE kits from Singapore.

INS Kolkata will be arriving in New Mangalore, Karnataka with Two 27 MT Oxygen filled containers, 400 Oxygen cylinders and 47 Oxygen concentrators from Qatar and Kuwait.

INS Trikand will be reaching Mumbai, Maharashtra with two 27-MT oxygen filled containers from Qatar.

Meanwhile, India’s daily rise in COVID-19 cases has retreated from the 400,000 mark on Monday (May 10), while its daily rise in deaths also fell after two straight days of more than 4,000 fatalities.

The health ministry reported 366,161 new COVID-19 infections and 3,754 more deaths. The total caseload now stands at 22.66 million, with 246,116 deaths.

