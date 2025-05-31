Advertisement
CIVIL DEFENCE MOCK DRILLS

Operation Shield: Civil Defence Mock Drills In Border Areas Of India, From Blackouts To Siren Being Sounded – WATCH

The civil defence mock drills were carried out in several areas, including Ahmedabad, Akhnoor, Srinagar, and Poonch.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 31, 2025, 08:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Operation Shield: Civil Defence Mock Drills In Border Areas Of India, From Blackouts To Siren Being Sounded – WATCH Photo Credit: @ANI/ X

Operation Shield: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had declared the second civil defence mock drill, codenamed 'Operation Shield', for Saturday. This exercise was to take place along India's western border states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana. 

Following the MHA's orders, the civil defence mock drills were carried out in several areas, including Ahmedabad, Akhnoor, Srinagar, and Poonch. 

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar informed that a mock drill has been scheduled in Jammu. The drill will take place between 8:15 pm and 8:30 pm. 

"A mock drill has been scheduled in Jammu, which will include both a blackout and evacuation exercise. The drill will take place between 8:15 PM and 8:30 PM. All stakeholders are actively involved in this initiative, including civil administration, civil defence, police personnel, SDMs, and relief and rescue teams. Public instructions and guidelines have already been issued through an official notice," Kumar said. 

HE also requested the citizens to fully cooperate and participate in this mock drill by following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) shared with them. 

"The key message for the public is, do not panic... This is a preparedness drill, not a real emergency. For the blackout, residents are expected to switch off all lights during the drill period as instructed. The purpose of this drill is to ensure that in the event of a real emergency, citizens know how to respond effectively and protect themselves," he added. 

Operation Shield Visuals 

Blackout mock drill carried out in Chandigarh under the Operation. 

A blackout mock drill was carried out at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar. 

Blackout mock drills were also implemented in Jaipur, Amritsar, Rajkot, Doda, and Ahmedabad. 

The mock drills were conducted in Akhnoor under the Operation Shield. 

The mock drill was also conducted in Punjab’s Amritsar. 

Additionally, the civil mock drill was conducted in Poonch under the Operation Shield.

According to ANI, in Ahmedabad, the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Civil Defence, and Police conducted a joint mock drill near Sabarmati Canal. The agencies together demonstrated how to rescue people in floods.

Brigadier Rajesh Kumar of CDR 85 Brigade said, “It is very important for us to coordinate with NDRF, SDRF, and state agencies before sending the Army for any flood relief operation. And before the monsoon arrives, we conduct this annual drill so that all these agencies can coordinate and understand each other's capabilities…”

Mock Drills

Earlier, mock drills were also conducted in several cities of India on May 7 after the tensions between India and Pakistan had been escalating for days. 

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, New Delhi announced several measures against Islamabad. On the other hand, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

