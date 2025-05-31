Operation Shield: Civil Defence Mock Drills In Border Areas Of India, From Blackouts To Siren Being Sounded – WATCH

Operation Shield: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had declared the second civil defence mock drill, codenamed 'Operation Shield', for Saturday. This exercise was to take place along India's western border states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana.

Following the MHA's orders, the civil defence mock drills were carried out in several areas, including Ahmedabad, Akhnoor, Srinagar, and Poonch.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar informed that a mock drill has been scheduled in Jammu. The drill will take place between 8:15 pm and 8:30 pm.

"A mock drill has been scheduled in Jammu, which will include both a blackout and evacuation exercise. The drill will take place between 8:15 PM and 8:30 PM. All stakeholders are actively involved in this initiative, including civil administration, civil defence, police personnel, SDMs, and relief and rescue teams. Public instructions and guidelines have already been issued through an official notice," Kumar said.

HE also requested the citizens to fully cooperate and participate in this mock drill by following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) shared with them.

"The key message for the public is, do not panic... This is a preparedness drill, not a real emergency. For the blackout, residents are expected to switch off all lights during the drill period as instructed. The purpose of this drill is to ensure that in the event of a real emergency, citizens know how to respond effectively and protect themselves," he added.

Operation Shield Visuals

Blackout mock drill carried out in Chandigarh under the Operation.

#WATCH | Blackout mock drill carried out in Chandigarh under Operation Shield pic.twitter.com/dPjyNNyBNP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025

A blackout mock drill was carried out at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | Blackout mock drill carried out at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar under Operation Shield pic.twitter.com/9GIaJRwHGu — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025

Blackout mock drills were also implemented in Jaipur, Amritsar, Rajkot, Doda, and Ahmedabad.

The mock drills were conducted in Akhnoor under the Operation Shield.

#WATCH | J&K: Mock drill being conducted in Akhnoor under 'Operation Shield' pic.twitter.com/MdZ8iLJFnQ — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025

The mock drill was also conducted in Punjab’s Amritsar.

#WATCH | Punjab | Mock drill being conducted in Amritsar, under 'Operation Shield'. pic.twitter.com/tGGcNrSLX3 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025

Additionally, the civil mock drill was conducted in Poonch under the Operation Shield.

#WATCH | J&K | Civil mock drill being conducted in Poonch, under 'Operation Shield'. pic.twitter.com/bwifYe8uDo — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025

According to ANI, in Ahmedabad, the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Civil Defence, and Police conducted a joint mock drill near Sabarmati Canal. The agencies together demonstrated how to rescue people in floods.

Brigadier Rajesh Kumar of CDR 85 Brigade said, “It is very important for us to coordinate with NDRF, SDRF, and state agencies before sending the Army for any flood relief operation. And before the monsoon arrives, we conduct this annual drill so that all these agencies can coordinate and understand each other's capabilities…”

#WATCH | Gujarat: Today in Ahmedabad, Army, NDRF, SDRF, Civil Defence and Police conducted a joint mock drill near Sabarmati Canal. Army and other agencies together demonstrated how to rescue people in floods.



Brigadier Rajesh Kumar of CDR 85 Brigade says, "It is very important… pic.twitter.com/Ee4zxO3CLH — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025

Mock Drills

Earlier, mock drills were also conducted in several cities of India on May 7 after the tensions between India and Pakistan had been escalating for days.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, New Delhi announced several measures against Islamabad. On the other hand, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

(with ANI inputs)