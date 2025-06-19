Advertisement
OPERATION SINDHU

Operation Sindhu: 110 Indian Students Evacuated From Iran, Land In Delhi

India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 07:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Operation Sindhu: 110 Indian Students Evacuated From Iran, Land In Delhi (Photo : ANI)

A flight carrying 110 Indian students evacuated from northern Iran has arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Thursday, as India launched 'Operation Sindhu' to bring its citizens back from the conflict zone.

 

