Operation Sindhu: 110 Indian Students Evacuated From Iran, Land In Delhi
India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran.
A flight carrying 110 Indian students evacuated from northern Iran has arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Thursday, as India launched 'Operation Sindhu' to bring its citizens back from the conflict zone.
