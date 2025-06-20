Operation Sindhu: 2 Flights To Touch Down In Delhi Tonight With Evacuees Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

New Delhi: The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate its citizens from Iran amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. As part of this operation, two evacuation flights are expected to land in Delhi tonight.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the first flight, arriving from Mashhad, is scheduled to touch down around 11:30 PM, while the second flight, coming from Ashgabat, is expected to arrive around 3 AM. Iran has granted India exclusive airspace access to facilitate the safe passage of its nationals.

Over 4,000 Indian nationals reside in Iran, with roughly half being students. Many students are enrolled in universities in northern regions, where military activity has intensified. To ensure their safety, the Indian Embassy in Tehran is coordinating closely with the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier this week, 110 students were relocated from northern Iran to Yerevan, Armenia, by road, and then flew to New Delhi. Most of these students were from Jammu and Kashmir, specifically from Urmia Medical University.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah provided an update on the evacuation efforts, stating that over 300 to 400 students are expected to reach safer zones today. From there, they will be repatriated to India via Armenia.

Abdullah emphasized the challenges of evacuating students overnight due to the closure of airports and ports, saying, "We cannot evacuate them overnight because no airports are open, no ports are operational. We are first bringing them by road to cities where there is no bombing, and from there, efforts are being made to bring them back to India via Armenia. Today, we expect around 300 to 400 more students to arrive, most of whom are from Jammu and Kashmir. We will bring them back home safely, and there is a sense of hope all around."

Abdullah also called for de-escalation through dialogue, remarking, "The India-Pakistan issue is a separate matter, and the Israel-Iran issue is different. In any case, this bombing should never have started. Earlier, when the head of U.S. intelligence was asked whether Iran had nuclear weapons, he said he didn't think they would be able to make one anytime soon. But within a few months, Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks must stop, and the issues should be resolved through dialogue."

He expressed concerns over India-U.S. relations, noting, "We can't dictate to the US President whom he should invite for dinner. We used to think the US President was our close friend, and he would respect that, but the US does what benefits it..."

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh welcomed the first group of 110 Indian nationals evacuated from Iran, acknowledging the efforts of the Indian government in ensuring their safe return.

(With Inputs from ANI)