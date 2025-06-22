Operation Sindhu: 290 Indians Safely Evacuated from Iran Amid Israel Conflict, Arrive in Delhi

A special flight carrying 290 Indians evacuated from conflict-hit Iran landed safely in New Delhi on Saturday night as part of the Indian government’s 'Operation Sindhu' to bring its citizens back from the conflict zone. So far, 1,117 people have been evacuated as part of the ongoing operation.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Operation Sindhu gains momentum. 290 Indian nationals have returned home safely from Iran on a special flight from Mashhad that landed in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 21 June 2025. With this, 1,117 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran."

The evacuated people, while recalling their experience in the conflict zone, praised the Indian authorities for their prompt action.

A resident of Bihar's Siwan, studying medicine at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, termed the situation in Tehran as critical and thanked the government for the evacuation.

"I am from Siwan, Bihar. I have been in Iran for the last 2 years. I study medicine at Tehran University of Medical Sciences. The situation in Tehran is critical. Other places are normal. I am thankful to the government (for the evacuation)," ANI quoted him as saying.

Naveed, a resident of Kashmir, said that he was feeling good after reaching India. "I am from Kashmir. I am a 2nd-year MBBS student. I feel very good now. I am thankful to India. They evacuated us," ANI quoted Naveed as saying.

Momin Ushtaq, a resident of Kashmir, said that the situation is not good in Iran and praised the government's efforts to evacuate them from the conflict zone.

"I am from Kashmir. The situation is not good there. We are very thankful to the government of India, Kashmir, and the Embassy. They deserve special thanks, as they evacuated us and brought us back home," ANI quoted Momin Ushtaq as saying.

Indira Kumari added, "We have returned. I am thankful to the Indian government and the Prime Minister of India."

The United States has joined the war, bombing three nuclear sites in Iran as the conflict between Israel and Iran enters its tenth day. Hostilities between the two Middle Eastern nations began when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13, targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities. In response, Iran initiated its military operation, Operation True Promise 3.

(With ANI inputs)