As tensions in the Middle East escalate, thousands of Indian nationals in Iran and Israel find themselves trapped in a hostile environment.

In response, the Indian government launched Operation Sindhu on June 18 to evacuate its citizens from the conflict-hit region. So far, over 1,713 Indian nationals have been repatriated from the conflict-affected Middle East region.

Indians in affected Iranian cities, such as Tehran, have been relocated to safer areas within the country by officials of the Indian Embassy in Tehran. Additionally, authorities have moved some Indian nationals to safer locations within Iran or to neighboring areas, for onward travel to India. In Israel, India is evacuating its nationals through land routes to Jordan and Egypt, followed by a flight to India.

India has advised its nationals in Iran and Israel to stay in touch with them through its emergency helpline number.

The Emergency Helpline numbers of the Embassy of India in Tehran are +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109. The helpline numbers for WhatsApp are +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, and +91 8086871709. The number for ⁠Bandar Abbas is +98 9177699036, and Zahedan is +98 9396356649. The email is cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv also set up a 24×7 Control. Indian citizens can contact the Embassy at 972 54-7520711 and 972 54-3278392, or email at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.3 days ago

A 24 X 7 Control Room has also been set up by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi and the helpline numbers of the control room are 800118797 (Toll free), +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, and +91-11-23017905. The WhatsApp number is +91-9968291988, and the Email is situationroom@mea.gov.in.

The tensions in the Middle East escalated after Israel initiated Operation Rising Lion on June 13, targeting Iran’s military and nuclear-related sites, due to its nuclear program, which Israel claimed is an existential threat to its existence.

Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3, targeting several military sites in Israel, using hypersonic missiles like the Fattah-1.

Tensions further escalated in the Middle East after the US, under President Trump’s administration, launched strikes on June 22, targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran, Natanz, Fordow and Arak. The attack reportedly set back Tehran’s nuclear program significantly, with Israel claiming a delay of over two years. However, the U.S. and international assessments confirm no nuclear radiation leakage.

Iran condemned the attack and said that it reserves the right to respond aptly and added that the war started by the US will be ended by Tehran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of “irreparable damage” to the US.