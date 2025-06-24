'Operation Sindhu' Lauded: Over 2,500 Indians Evacuated From Iran, Families Express Relief

India, under Operation Sindhu, has successfully evacuated more than 2,500 of its nationals from conflict-hit Iran. The evacuees have lauded the efforts of the government and expressed gratitude for their safe return home.

Speaking to ANI, an Indian national, Saiyada Jeniffer Rizvi, described the situation in conflict-hit Iran as "terrible" and said they could have faced several problems if the Indian Embassy hadn't helped them.

"The condition in Iran was terrible. We would have faced many problems if the Indian embassy had not taken us to the hotels. Spending every moment was difficult. I also had my child with me. Thanks to the people of the embassy and the Modi government for bringing us here..." Rizvi said.

Another evacuated Indian national, Kasim, said, "... I am very happy to be home. The arrangements were very well..."

Syed Mehboob, the evacuee who belongs to Ladakh, expressed his happiness, stating, "I am from Ladakh. I lived in Qom in Iran. I have reached Delhi with the help of the embassy. I want to thank the embassy... I am very happy..."

Earlier today, another special flight carrying 281 Indian nationals, three Sri Lankan and two Nepalese nationals stranded in conflict-hit Iran landed safely in New Delhi.

With this development, the total number of Indian nationals evacuated under Operation Sindhu has reached 2576, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

In a social media post on X, sharing the pictures of the evacuees, the MEA wrote, "Update: #OperationSindhu MoS @PmargheritaBJP warmly received 281 Indian, 3 Sri Lankan & 2 Nepalese nationals evacuated from Iran. They arrived in New Delhi on a special flight from Mashhad at 1500 hrs on 24 June. 2576 Indian nationals have now been brought home from Iran as part of #OperationSindhu."

Speaking to reporters, Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita exhorted that the Indian government is committed to provide assistance to the needy people and has extended helps to neighbouring countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Margherita said, "Our government is always committed to provide every kind of help and assistance at the time of need to the people who are in the stress. This is the 11th batch that we are bringing from Iran. The total number of evacuees from Iran stands at 2576. By three flights from Israel, we brought 594 Indian nationals back safely to home along with the people from our neighbouring countries, Nepal and Sri Lanka. We are extending support to our international neighbouring friends. So, the total is 3180 Indian nationals brought back safely to India under Operation Sindhu."

"Our Operation Sindhu is for each and every Indian national, even we have extended hands of supporting to our neighbouring countries also. We are open and bringing back each and every Indian who has asked for evacuation," the MEA MoS added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire," in what would bring about an end to the conflict just hours after Tehran targeted American Air bases in the Middle East.

The conflict between Israel and Iran started on June 13 when the former launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed "Operation Rising Lion". In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer." Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military base in the region.