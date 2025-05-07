Operation Sindoor: Indian Airstrikes Kill 14 Members Of Masood Azhar's Family

In a decisive move to avenge the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national, 14 members of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar's family, including his brother, were reportedly killed in Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday.