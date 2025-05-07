Operation Sindoor: Indian Airstrikes Kill 14 Members Of Masood Azhar's Family
In a decisive move to avenge the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national, 14 members of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar's family, including his brother, were reportedly killed in Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday.
Trending Photos
In a decisive move to avenge the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national, 14 members of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar's family, including his brother, were reportedly killed in Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday.
#BreakingNews : जैश चीफ मसूद अजहर का परिवार भारत के हमले में साफ़ हो गया, भाई सहित परिवार के 14 लोग जहन्नुम की यात्रा पर निकले, भयंकर एयर स्ट्राइक से उड़े चीथड़े #JaisheMohammed #MasoodAzhar #OperationSindoor #BreakingNews #IndianArmy @ShobhnaYadava @timechangelives pic.twitter.com/NkCjnhJKdi — Zee News (@ZeeNews) May 7, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv