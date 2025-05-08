India-Pakistan War: India Destroys 8 Pakistani Missiles Over Jammu Airport

New Delhi: India has destroyed 8 Pakistani missiles that were launched at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector over Jammu on Thursday night. All the missiles were intercepted by Indian Air Defence units and shot down. A complete blackout has been enforced in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

The attempted air strike -- drones and missiles being fired-- triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued a public advisory asking citizens to stay indoors and take necessary precautions during the scheduled blackout period.

The advisory urges all residents to switch off all types of lights during the blackout and remain inside safe locations. People have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel or vehicular movement during this time.

Police has assured that there is no need for panic, as the situation is under full control of the authorities. Citizens have been further requested not to share or circulate rumours and unverified information, which may cause confusion or fear among the public. The advisory concludes with a reminder to “stay alert and stay safe.”