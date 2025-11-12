Operation Sindoor 2.0 On The Card? PM Modi’s Warning After Delhi Blast Rattles Pakistan

New Delhi: A trail of evidence has begun to point toward Jaish-e-Mohammed after a deadly car bomb explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort. What started as a blast that killed nine people and injured several others has now erupted into a full-blown geopolitical tremor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warning from foreign soil has set alarm bells ringing across Islamabad. Pakistan’s top military brass, sources say, is terrified that India may be preparing for Operation Sindoor 2.0. and is now on high alert.

Speaking during his official visit to Bhutan, PM Modi vowed swift and decisive justice. “Our agencies will go to the root of this conspiracy. Those behind it will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice,” he said.

These words, officials in Delhi highlighted, had a haunting echo of 2023, when a similar warning from Bihar’s soil had preceded Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam attack that dismantled terror camps and defense installations inside Pakistan.

Ever since then, India’s policy has been clear: there is no distinction between terrorists and those who shelter them. That operation, officials say, was only “suspended” after Pakistan’s plea for restraint. It was never closed.

Panic In Pakistan

Within hours of Modi’s warning, Pakistan’s armed forces reportedly declared the highest level of security alert. According to reports, Islamabad has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and placed all airbases and naval facilities on red alert. Intelligence reports suggest the Pakistan Air Force has been ordered to keep fighter jets ready for immediate takeoff. Air defense systems, too, are said to be on standby.

Insiders claim Army Chief Field Marshal General Asim Munir has instructed senior commanders to prepare for any “unforeseen Indian action”. The tone in Islamabad, one insider said, is one of visible fear.

Sources Confirm ‘Operation Sindoor On’

Government sources described November 10 explosion as not only an act of terror but “an act of war”. They confirmed that Operation Sindoor remains active in response to any attack on Indian soil.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the nation from the capital. “The country’s top agencies are investigating every angle. The findings will soon be made public. I want to assure every Indian that the culprits will be brought to justice. They will not be spared under any circumstances,” he said.

The Blast Near Red Fort

Investigators combed through the wreckage of a mangled i20 car near Red Fort on November 11 morning. Forensic teams found traces of ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and sulphur, the same cocktail seized hours before the blast in an alleged terror bust in Haryana’s Faridabad.

The police identified the car’s owner as Dr. Mohammad Umar, a resident of Pulwama. Sources say Umar and his three accomplice (Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Adil Rather and Dr Shaheen Shahid) formed a “radical white-collar terror cell” that operated across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The group reportedly coordinated through Telegram, “masking their operations behind medical NGOs”.

Hours before the Delhi blast, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with the Haryana Police allegedly seized 2,900 kilograms of explosives and flammable material from two rented flats in Faridabad. The raid led to the arrest of Shakeel and Rather, both accused of ties to the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Investigators now believe Umar detonated the Red Fort bomb after panicking over the arrests of his close associates. They say it was an “unintentional” and “premature” blast that took place while relocating the leftover explosives.