‘Operation Sindoor 2.0 Will Be Deadlier’: Western Command Chief Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) of the Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj K. Katiyar, warned on Tuesday that any future aggression by Pakistan would invite a response more severe than Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to the media during a mega ex-servicemen rally, Lt. Gen. Katiyar stated, “Since the 1965 war to Operation Sindoor, new technology has emerged, but the courage of the Indian Army remains unchanged. Pakistan used many drones recently, yet none of their attacks succeeded, including those targeting Jammu and Pathankot airports. Our anti-air guns intercepted all.”

He further added, “If Pakistan tries to attack again, they will get a bigger reply than Operation Sindoor.”

Lt. Gen. Katiyar emphasized that unless Islamabad changes its mindset, such hostile acts are likely to continue. He cautioned that a future operation, dubbed “Operation Sindoor 2.0,” would be even more intense if provocations persist.

Highlighting the success of the previous campaign, he noted that Operation Sindoor effectively neutralized terror bases and posts across the border. However, he reiterated that India is fully equipped and ready to launch an even stronger counteroffensive if needed.

“Operation Sindoor 2.0 will be deadlier,” he warned, making it clear that any future misadventure would meet a fierce military response.

Launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike, Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The senior Army officer stressed the need for a fundamental shift in Pakistan’s approach, stating that as long as its “way of thinking” remains unchanged, its actions will continue in the same direction. Nonetheless, he assured that the Indian Army is fully prepared to foil any “nefarious designs.”

Addressing the rally held to mark 60 years since the 1965 India-Pakistan War, Lt. Gen. Katiyar credited the success of Operation Sindoor to coordinated support from the administration, veterans, and local communities.

The Indian Army currently secures the 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, while the 240-km stretch of the International Border in the region is protected by the Border Security Force (BSF).

(With inputs from IANS)