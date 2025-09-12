Operation Sindoor A ‘Reality Check’ For Armed Forces, Shows Where India Must Adapt For Future Warfare: Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday said that Operation Sindoor was a "reality check" for the Indian Armed Forces, highlighting areas where improvements are needed and where adaptations must be made to meet the changing demands of future warfare.

Speaking at the Southern Command Defence Tech Seminar (STRIDE 2025), Defence Secretary Singh said the operation exposed key capability gaps in electronic warfare, counter-drone systems, low-level radars, and the need for a stronger ecosystem for military-grade drones capable of operating in GPS-denied or contested environments.

"It's pretty clear in the context of the geopolitical situation now that most countries are paying a lot of attention to defence and hard power again. Given our neighbourhood, India is no exception, and we've just had this experience with Operation Sindoor, which was in some ways a reality check for us in terms of where we can do better, where we need to adapt to changing needs for future warfare," Defence Secretary said during a press conference in Pune.

"So in the context of Operation Sindoor, I think that certain capability gaps were noticed, and those include areas like electronic warfare, counter-unmanned systems, better manufacturing ecosystem for military-grade drones, which can survive better in GPS-denied and other contested environments. Various types of low-level radars as well. So yeah, we had some areas where we thought that we needed to beef up our capabilities," he added.