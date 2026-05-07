Operation Sindoor Anniversary: Weapons that brought Pakistan to its knees in just 22 min

Operation Sindoor Anniversary: India is the only country in the world that launched such a massive operation against a nuclear power. But the question is, was it that easy? Certainly not. However, it was made possible by India's weapons that brought Pakistan to its knees in just 22 minutes. While Pakistan and its pet terrorists, the ones behind Pahalgam, were sleeping peacefully in their terror camps, they had absolutely no idea that more than 50 fighter jets had already taken off from India's Ambala and Adampur airbases.

Rafale Fighter Jets Swung Into Action

Pakistan only came to know when India's Rafale began raining explosives on Pakistani soil. It is claimed that Sukhoi-30MKI jets were also part of the May 7th operation alongside the Rafale, but in the first strike, it was the Rafale that took action. However, Rafale did not go alone to teach Pakistan a lesson. It was accompanied by a deadly pair that Pakistan had no answer to, the SCALP missile and the HAMMER Precision Bomb.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stampede In Terror Camps

At thunderous speed, the Rafale launched relentless strikes using SCALP and HAMMER Precision Bombs, causing complete panic and stampede inside Pakistan's terror camps. This was the first time India tested the Rafale in actual combat, and believe it or not, within just 22 minutes, the Rafale created such terror in Pakistan that General Munir had to flee and hide in a bunker.

The strategy was clear: SCALP missiles fired from the Rafale would obliterate concrete infrastructure, while HAMMER Precision Bombs would completely destroy Pakistan's radar systems so that the Pakistani Air Force could not take any counter action.

India's 4 Weapons Took Charge

The Rafale proved to be the biggest game-changer for the airstrike on Pakistan's terror hideouts. After the Rafale's strikes, India declared that its targets were Pakistan's terrorist bases, not military installations. Despite this, Pakistan attempted a counter-attack, in response to which India's 4 weapons took full charge:

Sukhoi-30MKI Fighter Jet BrahMos Missile Akash Defense System S-400 Defense System

Made In India Military Power

This combination of two defense systems and two attack systems launched such a counter-attack on Pakistan that it was brought to its knees. Pakistan's critical military infrastructure was targeted, a task carried out by the BrahMos missile mounted on the Sukhoi-30MKI. Within 22 minutes, it was completely flattened under Operation Sindoor. India's military strength proved itself in a very short time, and the world was greatly impressed by this new form of Made in India military power.

BrahMos Unleashed Devastation

According to reports, India used two types of BrahMos missiles to target Pakistan's military infrastructure:

Ground-launched BrahMos cruise missile

BrahMos cruise missile fired from Sukhoi-30MKI

Traveling at a speed of Mach 3, the BrahMos could not be stopped by any of Pakistan's defense systems. It caused massive destruction at Nur Khan Airbase, leaving a huge crater on the runway. BrahMos then struck again at Rahim Yar Khan Airbase, where several Pakistani fighter jets were destroyed while still standing in their hangars.

Four surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles struck that base one after another. Pakistani pilots ran to save their aircraft, first one missile struck, then a second zoomed in from above, then a third, then a fourth. After this, the Pakistani Air Force entered complete surrender mode. It had no option left but to beg for help.

Pakistan Had No Choice Left

Pakistan went crawling before its masters, begging for assistance. In response, China supplied PL-15 missiles and Turkey supplied TB-2 drones to Pakistan. But India's three weapons were already waiting to hunt them down:

Indigenous Akash Defense System

Akashteer Integrated Air Grid

S-400, the world's most advanced defense system

The S-400's specialty is that it can detect and track enemy targets from 600 kilometers away. India used this range to its full advantage in Operation Sindoor. It is claimed that India connected the S-400's radar with its other defense systems, which meant that even India's short-range defense systems began receiving enemy location data well in advance.

Turkey's TB-2 Drones Shot Down Before Entering India

The result was that Turkey's TB-2 drone, respected and feared around the world, was shot down before it could even enter Indian territory. And while India had the S-400, even more successful was the indigenous Akash system, which destroyed Chinese missiles 30 kilometers away before they could get any closer.

Since Operation Sindoor, several countries around the world have expressed interest in purchasing the Akash Defense System — a testament to India's growing stature as a military power on the global stage.