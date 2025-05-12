Operation Sindoor Briefing - Using Virat Kohli, Cricket To Ramcharitmanas, Indian Forces Destroy Pakistani Propaganda: 10 Key Points

Operation Sindoor Briefing Highlights: Indian Armed Forces on Monday held another joint briefing to share more details of the Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Army not only destroyed Pakistan's fake propaganda but also warned that their support to terrorism is going to prove costly. Briefing media, Air Marshal AK Bharti said that it's a pity that the Pakistani military chose to intervene and that for terrorists. He said that while India targeted terrorists, the Pakistani military made it their personal battle. During the briefing, the Army also showed the debris of a Pakistani Mirage jet shot down by the Indian Air Force. The Indian Army used Virat Kohli, Cricket and Ramcharitmanas analogies to slam Pakistan. 10 Key points:

1. DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said, "Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough... was watching Virat Kohli taking retirement from Test cricket. Like many Indians, he is my favorite cricketer. Back in the 70s, during the famous Ashes series between Australia and England, two of Australia’s legendary fast bowlers — Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee — wreaked havoc on the English batting line-up. Their dominance was so overwhelming that the Australians came up with a saying: "From ashes to ashes and from dust to dust, if Thommo don't get you, then Lillee surely must. If you look closely at the layers, you’ll understand what I mean — even if you manage to get through all of them, one layer of this grid system is bound to catch you."

2. When a reported asked about the message being conveyed to Pakistan by using Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's poem - 'याचना नहीं, अब रण होगा' - in the video presentation, Air Marshal AK Bharti quoted a line from Ramcharitmanas, "...'विनय ना मानत जलध जड़ गए तीन दिन बीति। बोले राम सकोप तब भय बिनु होय ना प्रीति'.." In the Ramayana, Lord Ram spoke these words when the ocean did not part for three days. Frustrated, he decided to dry up the sea with his arrow, declaring that there can be no love without fear.

3. Vice Admiral AN Pramod said that India is using continuous surveillance at the borders. "Effectively using multiple sensors and inputs, we are maintaining continuous surveillance to degrade or neutralise threats as they emerge or manifest to ensure targeting at extended ranges. All these are conducted under the umbrella of a comprehensive and effective layered fleet air defence mechanism that caters for all threats, be it drones, high-speed missiles or aircraft, both fighters as well as surveillance aircraft...," said Vice Admiral AN Pramod.

4. Responding to a media query, DG Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti says, “... Whether it's a Turkish drone or a drone from somewhere else, our counter-UA system and Air Defence operators are very much capable. We are ready to counter any kind of technology. You all saw what we have done to them."

5. Vice Admiral AN Pramod said, "The Indian Navy operates as a composite network force capable of simultaneously addressing threats from all domains - air, surface and subsurface - through amalgamation of advanced sensors synchronized on the combat management systems. In effect, the maritime force is able to ensure persistent surveillance, detection and identification for a comprehensive maritime domain awareness."

6. Air Marshal AK Bharti said that all our military bases and systems continue to remain fully operational and ready to undertake any mission. DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai says, "Our airfields are operational by all means. The air defence grid failed attack launched by Pakistani drones and weaponised UAVs. The rest of the drones were shot down by our shoulder-fired weapons. I would also like to praise our Border Security Force. From the Director General to the very last jawan on the border, everyone actively participated in this operation. They supported us very bravely."

7. DG Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti shared pics Chinese missile that was shot down by India. "Some of the results achieved in encountering the enemy threat vectors over the last week are now being shown on the screen. PL-15 missile, which is of Chinese origin; this missile has missed its target, and you can see the pieces of it which are available with us. Another weapon that was found was long-range rockets. We have talked about the Loiter munitions and unmanned aerial systems... All these have been brought down by our trained crew and Air Defence system," he said.

8. The Indian Army said that terrorists have crossed their limits with the Pahalgam attack. DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said, "In the last few years, the character of terrorist activities have changed. Innocent civilians were being attacked.. 'Pahalgam tak paap ka ye ghada bhar chuka tha'..."

9. Air Marshal AK Bharti said that India's battle-proven systems stood the test of time and take them head-on. "Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system. Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade," said Bharti.

10. Air Marshal AK Bharti said that numerous waves of drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles employed by Pakistan were also thwarted by the indigenously developed soft and hard kill counter-UAS systems and the well-trained Indian Air Defence personnel.