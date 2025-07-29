Operation Sindoor Debate In Lok Sabha: PM Modi Slays Opposition - 10 Key Highlights

PM Modi's Reply On Operation Sindoor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his counterattack against Opposition parties on Tuesday, following criticism from leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Akhilesh Yadav over intelligence failures and ceasefire claims. Addressing the Lok Sabha while replying to the opposition's charges on Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said that he stands in the house not only to present India's side but also to show a mirror to those who don't see the country's point of view. Prime Minister Modi also accused the opposition of playing at the hands of Pakistan by blowing up their narrative and claims.

Prime Minister Modi also questioned Congress alleging that the grand old party has given a clean chit to Pakistan. PM Modi said that the Congress leaders are asking for proof that the terrorists were from Pakistan. Here are 10 key highlights from Prime Minister Modi's Lok Sabha speech:

1. I was abroad on 22nd April. I returned immediately. And immediately after coming back, I called a meeting and we gave clear instructions that a befitting reply has to be given to terrorism and this is our national resolve. The army was given a free hand to act. And it was also said that the army should decide when, where, how and in what manner. All these things were clearly said in that meeting.

2. Immediately following the Pahalgam attack, the Pakistani military anticipated that India would retaliate significantly. They even issued threats to use nuclear weapons. On May 6th and 7th, India executed its planned response, leaving Pakistan powerless to act. In just 22 minutes, our forces avenged the attack of April 22nd with clear objectives in mind. India took action as decided on the night of May 6, and Pakistan could do nothing about it. In 22 minutes, our army took revenge for April 22 with the designated target.

3. Armed Forces were given a free hand. They were told to decide the when, where and how...We are proud that terrorists were punished, and it was such a punishment that the terrorist masterminds have sleepless nights even to this day. Terrorist bases were destroyed in Pakistan. No one can imagine that anyone can reach there. Bahawalpur, Muridke, has also been razed to the ground. Our forces destroyed the terrorist bases.

4. India successfully dispelled Pakistan's nuclear threat, demonstrating that nuclear blackmail is no longer an effective strategy. Pakistan's airbases and assets have suffered heavy damage. And to date, many of their airbases are in ICU.

5. India has shown its technical capability. It has struck Pakistan precisely on the chest. Pakistan's airbases and assets have suffered heavy damage. And to date, many of their airbases are in ICU. This is the era of technology-based war. If we had not made the preparations that we have done in the last 10 years, then we could imagine how much loss we could have suffered in this era of technology.

6. Through Operation Sindoor, for the first time, the world recognised the power of self-reliant India. Made in India drones, missiles exposed Pakistan's weapon system.

7. Through this operation, India has firmly conveyed three key messages: First, any assault on Indian soil by militants will be met with a decisive and fitting response on India's own terms. Second, nuclear threats will not deter India from taking necessary action. Third, there will be no distinction between a government that harbours terrorists and the masterminds behind such acts of terror.

8. Here, many things were said (by opposition) regarding foreign policy as well. Many things were also said about global support. No country in the world has stopped India from taking action for its security. Out of 193 countries, only 3 countries made statements in support of Pakistan. Be it QUAD or BRICS... India received support from all over the world.

9. We said this on the first day in the press conference that our action is non-escalatory. We did Operation Sindoor by saying this. And that is why we stopped strike after targets were achieved. No leader of the world asked India to stop Operation Sindoor. During this time, on the night of May 9, the Vice President of the United States tried to talk to me. He kept trying for around an hour but I was busy in a meeting with our armed forces. So, I could not take his call. Later I called him back. The American Vice President informed me that Pakistan was planning a massive strike against India. My response was - if this is Pakistan's desire, then it will cost them dearly. If Pakistan will attack, we will carry out a bigger strike.

10. Operation Sindoor is going on. Pakistan ne 'dussahas ki kalpana ki toh, usse karara javab diya jayega' (if Pakistan dares any misadventure, they will get a befitting reply).