/Operation Sindoor documentary hits nerve in Pakistan, triggers fresh ISPR offensive

Pakistan has reacted sharply to a new Discovery Channel documentary on Operation Sindoor, with the country’s military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), launching a fresh attack on India’s account of the operation. Titled Declassified: Operation Sindoor, the two-part documentary premiered on August 15. It features senior Indian military leaders and personnel involved in the operation, offering an account of the planning and execution of the strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces following the Pahalgam terror attack.
The official response came from the ISPR, which dismissed the documentary as India’s own depiction of the operation and questioned New Delhi’s claim of achieving 100 per cent success.
Officials familiar with developments say the reaction needs to be seen against the backdrop of what has changed inside Pakistan since Operation Sindoor.
“Field Marshal’s aggressive posture in his own country is a reflection of what transpired during the Operation Sindoor,” an official said, referring to Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir. The official said his actions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Balochistan, Afghanistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) indicate that the aggression is aimed at covering up the loss of face suffered during the Indian operation.
Pakistan watchers say the country’s military establishment was left with difficult questions after the operation. The leadership, they said, had to explain the developments not only to the Pakistani public but also to terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen, which were among the groups hardest hit.
The three groups suffered significant losses to their infrastructure, including training facilities, headquarters and personnel. Experts believe the documentary has brought those events back into focus at a time when Pakistan’s establishment would prefer to move on.
“The documentary has just rubbed salt to the wounds. It has hit a nerve centre and once again raked up a sensitive issue, which the establishment and Asim Munir would like to forget,” experts said.
An Intelligence Bureau official said the ISPR had been instructed to repeatedly attack the documentary and question its authenticity.
“Although it makes no difference to the Indian people, those in Pakistan will once again begin questioning the establishment,” the official said.
The official said this was one reason behind the ISPR’s aggressive response to the documentary.
Another official said Pakistan had increasingly relied on an information war against India since Operation Sindoor. According to the official, several social media handles were created by the Pakistani Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to push narratives aimed at discrediting the Indian armed forces.
“These were aimed at both spreading lies and also trying to demoralise the forces,” the official said.
The latest criticism of the documentary, the official added, is part of the same information campaign. Indian intelligence agencies are continuing to monitor the activities of Pakistani-linked handles on social media, officials said.
These accounts are expected to step up their activity by circulating manipulated videos and images intended to undermine the credibility of the Indian armed forces and the Union Government.
The broader objective, officials said, is also to create doubts among international audiences and prevent them from getting what India considers an accurate account of Operation Sindoor.
The operation, according to Indian officials, was designed to strike the terror infrastructure behind attacks against India. They maintain that the strikes were precise and hard-hitting, causing significant damage to the terror ecosystem in Pakistan.
The strong reaction to the documentary suggests that the events surrounding Operation Sindoor remain a sensitive issue for Pakistan’s military establishment, even months after the operation.
(With IANS inputs)
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