Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Operation Sindoor documentary hits nerve in Pakistan, triggers fresh ISPR offensive

Operation Sindoor documentary hits nerve in Pakistan, triggers fresh ISPR offensive

The official response came from the ISPR, which dismissed the documentary as India’s own depiction of the operation and questioned New Delhi’s claim of achieving 100 per cent success.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 07:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
Operation Sindoor documentary hits nerve in Pakistan, triggers fresh ISPR offensive
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Operation Sindoor documentary hits nerve in Pakistan, triggers fresh ISPR offensive
2
3
4
5