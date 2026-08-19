/Operation Sindoor docuseries: Pakistan military reacts at 2 AM to discovery film featuring Ajit Doval

Pakistan's military spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif, released a detailed statement at 2:00 AM on Tuesday attacking Discovery’s docuseries Declassified: Operation Sindoor. According to the general, the production combines elements of "tragedy and comedy" as it uses "Bollywood-style" reconstructions to change military history.
The docuseries, which was released on August 15, gives an account of India's response to last year's terrorist attack at Baisaran Meadow.
It features interviews with NSA Ajit Doval and other military officers and tells how the counterattack was planned.
In his message, published on X, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif says that the film ignores key facts of the operation.
More than a year after Marka-e-Haq, India refuses to face the harsh reality. Instead of conceding defeat in a failed venture, India has decided to colour history in her preferred hues. To achieve this mutilation of history, Indian content creators have produced a highly…— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 17, 2026
Dramatisation charges: In addition, according to Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif, the series uses selectively edited interviews and emotional narration to hide errors in tactics.
Disputable terms: As usual, the Pakistan military uses its own terminology while describing four days of the battle, calling it "Marka-e-Haq."
Warning on any future engagement: The spokesperson says that in case of any future military engagement, a "firm, decisive, and disproportionate response" will be provided.
Operation Sindoor commenced in the early hours of May 7 after the April 22 attack on Baisaran, where 26 tourists died, one being a foreign national.
The Resistance Force (TRF), a breakaway faction of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, took credit for the attack, the most lethal incident in the valley since 2019.
The military offensive happened amid some of the largest diplomatic missions in New Delhi, resulting in higher security alertness along regional borders.
Though there were objections from the Pakistani government, the documentary airs internationally, providing unique insight into India's process of decision-making regarding their high-level national security.
What is Operation Sindoor documentary about?
Declassified: Operation Sindoor is a Discovery docuseries that explores India's military strategy in response to the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran, based on insights provided by NSA Ajit Doval and other military generals.
Why did the Pakistani army release a statement on the film titled Operation Sindoor?
ISPR spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif condemned the docuseries, accusing it of misrepresentation through dramatizations and editing of facts about the conflict.
When was Operation Sindoor launched?
India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 following the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran that claimed 26 lives.
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