India Setting New Records In Defence Manufacturing; Production Exceeds Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is setting new records in defence manufacturing, with defence production exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

"In the past, India had only two to four mobile manufacturing units. Now, there are 300 units associated with mobile phone manufacturing in India, employing millions of young people. Similarly, there's another sector, widely discussed with great pride, especially after Operation Sindoor: defense manufacturing. India is setting new records in defense manufacturing as well. Our defense production has exceeded Rs 1.25 lakh crore," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that India’s youth are the country’s greatest asset and the strongest guarantee of a bright future.

"Today, the world acknowledges that India possesses two limitless powers—first, demographics, and second, democracy. This strength of the youth is both the greatest asset and the greatest guarantee of India's bright future. Our government is tirelessly engaged in making this asset a formula for prosperity. I returned from a five-country visit and in every country, the resonance of India's youthful energy was heard. During this time, all the agreements that were made will surely benefit the youth of India, both nationally and internationally," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

"The focus of the Indian government is also on creating new employment opportunities in the private sector. Recently, the government has approved a new scheme - Employment Linked Incentive scheme. Under this scheme, the government will provide Rs 15,000 to youth securing their first job in the private sector, meaning the government will contribute to the first salary of their first job. For this, the government has allocated a budget of about Rs 1 lakh crore, and this scheme will help in creating approximately 3.5 crore jobs,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing the youth at the 16th Rozgar Mela, where he distributed appointment letters to over 51,000 newly appointed youth in various government departments and organisations through video conferencing.