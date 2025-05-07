Operation Sindoor: How India 'Hid' Taj Mahal During 1971 War, Secret Wartime Operation Against Pakistani Air Strikes

On May 7, 2025, India launched precision air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, including that of a Nepali citizen. Codenamed 'Operation Sindoor,' the strikes were a symbolic and strategic blow against outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

As India conducts large-scale civil defence drills following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, it’s worth revisiting a fascinating and lesser-known chapter of India’s military history. During the 1971 Indo-Pak war, fearing air strikes on Agra by the Pakistani Air Force, India undertook an extraordinary operation: it made the Taj Mahal vanish from the skies.

The aftermath saw the Indian government stepping up civil defence preparedness, recalling the nation’s full-scale mobilisation in 1971. Back then, India not only prepared its military but also trained civilians for air raids and blackouts. Among those high-level preparations was an ingenious effort to protect the Taj Mahal from Pakistani bombs.

The Night Pakistani Bombers Flew Too Close

The war officially broke out on December 3, 1971, when Pakistan launched a surprise attack on Indian military bases. Known as Operation 'Chengiz Khan,' the offensive targeted over a dozen Indian Air Force (IAF) stations along the western front.

One of the targets was Kheria Airbase in Agra, just a few kilometers from the Taj Mahal. Two Pakistani fighter jets bombed the runway, causing minor damage but sending shockwaves through the defence establishment. The proximity of the attack raised serious concerns—not just for strategic infrastructure, but for India's priceless cultural landmarks.

The Indian government quickly concluded that landmarks like the Taj Mahal could be used as navigational markers by enemy aircraft. Worse, they might even be direct targets aimed at demoralising the Indian public.

Camouflaging The Taj: Making the Monument Disappear

The response was swift and strategic. Within 24 hours of the attack, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began a mission to hide the Taj Mahal from the skies.

Massive jute tarpaulins, dyed in green to blend with the nearby Yamuna River vegetation, were draped over the gleaming white marble dome and minarets. The job was labor-intensive: more than 8,400 kilograms of tarp, nearly 600 kg of nails, and 63 special sewing needles were used to shroud the monument.

Crews even brought in tree branches and brushwood to camouflage the minarets, while sand was spread across the marble floor to dull its natural shine. Lights were turned off every evening, tourists were banned, and heavy security was deployed to enforce restrictions.

The concealment lasted over two weeks—long enough to thwart any repeat aerial attempt during the war.

(Mig21 pair during 1971 India-Pakistan War. Image courtesy: X)

Not The First Time Taj Was Hidden

This wasn’t the first instance of the Taj being hidden from enemies. During World War II, the British built bamboo scaffolding around the dome in 1942 to mislead potential German or Japanese bomber aircraft. The idea was simple: from above, the Taj should appear like a stockpile of construction materials, not a shining marble mausoleum.

Without modern satellite surveillance or GPS-guided weapons, these low-tech camouflage tactics proved surprisingly effective.

Civil Defence For All: Drills, Blackouts, And Training In 1971

While the Taj Mahal was being hidden, civilians across India were being trained to survive a potential war scenario. Blackout drills became routine. Citizens were instructed to turn off lights at night and use paper to cover windowpanes to prevent enemy pilots from seeing lit homes.

Schools conducted air raid rehearsals. Children were taught to take cover under benches or run to shelters upon hearing sirens. Offices closed early, and life ground to a near-halt by sunset in border areas.

(The iconic image of Lt Gen Niazi and Lt Gen Arora that sealed the end of the war. Image courtesy: Indian Navy)

Veteran journalist Madhurendra Prasad Sinha, then a teenager in Dumka (now in Jharkhand), recalls practicing drills regularly. “There wasn’t panic,” he said in an interview, “but we were alert. We shut lights and took cover as soon as sirens blared.”

RK Sharma, a retired official, shared that citizens were told to lie flat on the ground and cover their ears if caught outside during a mock raid. The rules were strict, and people took them seriously.

Modern Drills: How Things Have Changed

Now, in 2025, India is once again preparing civilians—this time for mock drills being held across 259 locations in 33 states and union territories. These include evacuation drills, bunker training, and air raid simulations, led by teams from NDRF and SDRF.

But as Sinha points out, “Things are very different today. We have so many communication tools and early-warning systems. Back then, it was just sirens and lanterns.”

(Government officials conducting mock drills, Pic Credits: ANI)

Despite the advancements, the core lesson remains: in times of crisis, India's ability to mobilise—from hiding the Taj Mahal to educating civilians—has always been rooted in swift action, cultural awareness, and deep resilience.

In 1971, as war loomed, India didn’t just fight with jets and soldiers—it protected its heritage and prepared its people. The mission to hide the Taj Mahal stands as a remarkable symbol of wartime foresight and national pride.

