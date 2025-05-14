Operation Sindoor: How India Turned Tables On Pakistan In 23 Minutes By Jamming Chinese-Origin Air Defence Systems

Operation Sindoor: With each passing day, new details of Operation Sindoor are emerging, showcasing India's technological superiority over Pakistan and its air force. The Government has said that the Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed the Pakistani air defence system of Chinese origin, like HQ-9, to carry out precision strikes on enemy airbases and military targets. The revelation shows India's technical superiority over the Chinese systems, often called out for poor quality.

India's offensive strikes targeted key Pakistani airbases- Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan with surgical precision. Loitering munitions were used to devastating effect, each finding and destroying high-value targets, including enemy radar and missile systems, said the government. "Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes, demonstrating India’s technological edge," said the government.

Notably, India targeted 11 Pakistani airbases, thus making the Pakistani Air Force incapable of launching any counterstrike. The government said that Operation SINDOOR also produced concrete evidence of hostile technologies neutralised by Indian systems as the security forces recovered pieces of PL-15 missiles (of Chinese origin), Turkish-origin UAVs, named "Yiha" or "YEEHAW" and long-range rockets, quadcopters and commercial drones.

The government further said that Operation SINDOOR is not just a story of tactical success, but it is a validation of India’s defence indigenisation policies. "From air defence systems to drones, from counter-UAS capabilities to net-centric warfare platforms, indigenous technology has delivered when it mattered most. The fusion of private-sector innovation, public-sector execution, and military vision has enabled India to not only defend its people and territory but also assert its role as a hi-tech military power in the 21st century," it said. In future conflicts, the battlefield will increasingly be shaped by technology and India, as shown in Operation SINDOOR, is ready, armed with its own innovations, backed by a determined state, and powered by the ingenuity of its people.