Operation Sindoor: How Indian Armed Forces Destroyed Terror Camps In Pakistan, PoK With Precision Strikes

India in early hours on Wednesday, launched a successful precision attack on several terror camps of different terrorists within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as retaliation against the fatal Pahalgam attack of April 22 that resulted in the death of 26 people.

The operation, dubbed 'Operation Sindoor,' struck at main terror infrastructure corresponding to outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Here is how India destroyed terror camps in Pakistan

India issued a NOTAM for air force exercise near Pakista border. Pakistani were expecting an attack after the air exercise just like 2016 surgical strikes.

Indian intel agencies provided the exact coordinates of the terrorist targets to the Armed Forces.

Indian forces strategically selected the strike locations to target top leaders of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba for their involvement in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

The three services, including the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, come together to carry out the operation and mobilisation of assets and troops.

No Indian aircraft crossed the LoC, and the attack was carried out from within the Indian territory.

Specialised precision-guided munitions were deployed to strike the terrorist camps with accuracy.

Out of nine targeted locations, four were in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The targets in Pakistan included Bahawalpur, Muridke and Sialkot.

Here are the nine targeted terror locations:

1) Bahawalpur, located around 100 Km from the International Boundary, was the Headquarters of JeM.

2) Muridke, 30 Km from the border opposite Samba. LeT camp.

Terrorists of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

3) Gulpur, 35 Km from LoC Poonch-Rajauri.

The roots of attacks in Poonch on 20 April 2023, and the attack on innocent pilgrims travelling in a bus on 24 June were conducted by these terrorists.

4) LeT Camp Sawai. 30Km inside POJK Tangdhar Sector.

Roots of the following terror attacks:

Sonmarg on 20 October 24, Gulmarg on 24 October 24 & Pahalgam attack on 22 April 25.

5) Bilal Camp, JeM launchpad.

6) LeT Kotli camp 15 Km from LoC opposite Rajauri. LeT bomber camp. Almost 50 terrorists capacity.

7) Barnala camp, 10 km from LoC opposite Rajauri.

8) Sarjal camp, JeM camp about 8Km from IB opposite Samba-Kathua.

9) Mehmoona Camp 15 Km from IB, near Sialkot.