Operation Sindoor: How Indian Army, Air Force And Navy Jointly Crushed Terror Camps In Pakistan

On May 7, 2025, in the early hours of dawn, India launched Operation Sindoor—a rare and bold tri-services military strike deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This operation was India’s firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack that occurred on April 22, claiming 26 innocent lives, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a carefully coordinated move, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force worked together in this high-precision retaliation. It was the first such tri-services operation since the 1971 Indo-Pak war, signaling India’s resolve to pre-emptively neutralize cross-border terrorism.

The Role of India’s Armed Forces

Indian Air Force (IAF)

* Led the operation with Rafale fighter jets, launching SCALP long-range cruise missiles and HAMMER precision bombs from Indian airspace.

* Supported by Mirage-2000s and Sukhoi-30MKIs, the Air Force carried out standoff strikes that avoided Pakistani airspace.

* Maintained combat air patrols and initiated large-scale air exercises to deter retaliation.

Indian Army

* Coordinated intelligence gathering along the Line of Control (LoC).

* Launched loitering munitions (kamikaze drones) and precision artillery strikes near forward launchpads.

* Responded to Pakistan’s post-strike shelling in Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri, and Baramulla with proportionate force.

Indian Navy

* Provided logistical and ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) support.

* Was likely involved in launching precision loitering drones from Indian territory.

* Remained on high alert in the Arabian Sea to monitor and counter any maritime threat from Pakistan.

Advanced Weaponry: SCALP and HAMMER Missiles

SCALP (Storm Shadow)

* A French-origin air-launched cruise missile with a range of over 500 km.

* Ideal for deep-penetration strikes on enemy bunkers, command posts, and weapons depots.

* Used by Rafale jets in this operation for targets like Bahawalpur and Muridke.

HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range)

* A precision-guided bomb with a range of up to 70 km.

* Designed to strike fortified targets like bunkers, launchpads, and radar posts with accuracy.

* Used effectively for strikes closer to the LoC in PoK.

9 Strategic Terror Targets

India hit nine key terror hubs, selected for their direct involvement in past or planned attacks on Indian soil. The locations were across Punjab province in Pakistan and PoK, close to Jammu and Kashmir:

Bahawalpur (Punjab Province, Pakistan)

* Approx. 180–200 km from Fazilka, Punjab (India)

* Headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Central command for terror planning, including Pulwama and Parliament attacks.

Muridke (Punjab Province, Pakistan)

* Approx. 140 km from Gurdaspur, Punjab (India)

* Base of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Linked to the 2008 Mumbai and 2025 Pahalgam attacks.

Kotli (PoK)

* Approx. 35–40 km from Poonch, J&K (India)

* Terror training base for suicide bombers. Frequently used to launch infiltrators into Kashmir.

Gulpur (PoK)

* Approx. 6–7 km from Poonch, J&K (India)

* Key launchpad for attacks in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Closest strike to the LoC.

Sawai (Kotli District, PoK)

* Approx. 15 km from Jammu sector, J&K (India)

* Camp for planning attacks across Sonmarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam in the Kashmir Valley.

Sarjal (Kotli District, PoK)

* Approx. 12 km from Poonch, J&K (India)

* Known infiltration corridor through rugged terrain. Often used by small terror squads.

Barnala (Kotli District, PoK)

* Approx. 10 km from Mendhar, J&K (India)

* Staging area for ceasefire violations and militant crossings into Indian territory.

Mehmoona (near Sialkot, PoK)

* Approx. 30 km from Samba district, J&K (India)

* Safehouse of Hizbul Mujahideen. Used for launching minor but frequent raids across the border.

Tattapani (Poonch District, PoK)

* Approx. 5 km from Krishna Ghati sector, Poonch, J&K (India)

* Contained weapons depots and training sites for new recruits. Hit to block further infiltration.

Aftermath and Global Reactions

Pakistan’s Claim: Six areas struck, 8 civilians killed, 22 injured. Claimed 5 Indian jets downed (India has denied these false allegations ).

India’s Stand: Confirmed nine terror hubs hit. Emphasized no civilian or military sites were targeted.

Indian Civilian Casualties: Three killed due to Pakistani shelling in J&K.

Diplomacy: NSA Ajit Doval briefed the United States, and India also reached out to the UK, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, clarifying the strikes were limited to terror infrastructure.

What Operation Sindoor Signifies

* First joint Army-Navy-Air Force operation since 1971.

* Strongest-ever Indian military message to terror sponsors across the border.

* Demonstrates a shift from reactive to proactive counter-terrorism.

* Conducted with restraint—avoiding escalation while ensuring accountability.

* Marks a new era in India’s security doctrine: swift, strategic, and united.

Final Thoughts

Operation Sindoor is not just a retaliation—it is a reminder that India will act decisively when provoked. With minimal collateral damage and maximum strategic effect, India has shown the world that it can protect its sovereignty without triggering all-out war. The strike serves both as deterrence and a wake-up call—that those who harbor terror must bear the consequences.

But the situation remains sensitive. India must now combine its military strength with diplomatic outreach to avoid escalation and encourage Pakistan to act against terror outfits operating on its soil.

(Girish Linganna is a Defence and Geopolitical Analyst based out of Bengaluru. He is also the Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. The views expressed in this article are of the author only.)

This article is based on information available at the time of writing. Details will be updated as and when more verified information is received.