Operation Sindoor: How Indian Army Flattened 12 Pakistani Posts in Just 10 Minutes

New Delhi: Following Pakistan’s ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) on the intervening night of May 7-8, the Indian armed forces launched a counter offensive with full force and obliterated multiple forward posts across the border within just 10 minutes. The strike was part of Operation Sindoor that took place after the neighbour’s unprovoked aggression and deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks – which killed 26 innocent civilians.

A fierce exchange of fire took place that night as Pakistan initiated a shelling campaign and targeting civilian areas. The violation drew a swift and no-holds-barred response from Indian forces.

“When Pakistan violated the ceasefire, we immediately analysed the fire patterns and retaliated with precision. We used Medium Machine Guns (MMGs) to destroy their bunker and launch pads that inflicted heavy casualties on the other side. This was a swift and devastating reply,” a soldier told ANI in an interview.

He further said that Pakistan attempted to escalate the situation by deploying drones into Indian territory. “They tried using drones but were ill-equipped to handle them. We took them out in no time and crippled their operation,” he said.

An Army lieutenant further detailed the situation and recalled the precise moments leading up to the retaliation.

“Around 1:30 to 2:00 am (minutes after India struck terrorist infrastructures at nine location deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir), Pakistan began provoked shelling. They targeted our civilians and made the biggest mistake. Our battalion was ready. In less than 10 minutes, we launched indiscriminate strikes on their forward positions and launch pads. We wiped out their posts. Our fire was on target, while their shelling either missed or hit civilian areas. We completely destroyed their positions,” he said.

An Army caption, in another firsthand account, explained intensity of the operation. “We fought face-to-face with direct fire. Our mortars gave us additional support. We hit them hard with Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) and destroyed their key military posts. At least 10-12 Pakistan posts in the Poonch region were completely neautralised. Once they failed to hit our military installations, they shifted focus to civilian targets. We also destroyed their ammunition storage in the process,” he said.

As the situation intensified, Indian forces held strong along the tense border and maintained high morale despite continued threats. The fencing along the LoC remained tightly secured and troops remained on high alert to thwart any further incursions.

The counter response was not only a defensive move but part of larger and strategic response under Operation Sindoor – which India launched on May 7. The operation was a direct consequence of the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack, which destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In return, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone strikes. However, India escalated its offensive and targeted crucial Pakistani military infrastructure – including the Rahim Yar Khan airbase and Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi. Following India’s aggressive stance, Islamabad approached New Delhi with the proposal of ceasefire and both sides agreed to de-escalate tensions by May 10.

The 10-minute operation is being described as a forceful and precise strike, which sent a clear message to Pakistan about India’s readiness to protect its citizens and borders at all costs.