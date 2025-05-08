Operation Sindoor: How Security Forces & Agencies Executed 5-Phase Plan To Avenge Pahalgam? — EXPLAINED

Operation Sindoor: In a strong retaliation following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army early Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ and carried out precision airstrikes in PoK and Pakistan and destroyed the terrorism infrastructure of JeM and LeT. In a meticulously planned assault, the Indian Armed Forces demonstrated exceptional coordination while conducting a targeted strike on Pakistani soil.

The operation displayed a well-defined strike ratio, with the Indian Army executing 70 per cent of the attacks and the Indian Air Force taking responsibility for the remaining 30 per cent.

In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News analysed and explained how the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and security agencies avenged the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and left several others injured.

According to ZEE News sources, the operation was carried out with absolute precision and coordinated planning without crossing the international border.

The Indian Air Force played an instrumental role, deploying Rafale fighter jets that launched deadly SCALP and HAMMER missiles — all without crossing the international border. Meanwhile, the Indian Army used indigenous suicide drones to target terrorist hideouts inside Pakistan. The entire operation was, however, not as easy as it seemed. It was planned and executed in five distinct phases:

5 Phases Of Operation Sindoor

Phase 1: Target Selection

Indian military satellites and the intelligence agency RAW gathered critical data from space and on-ground sources. Targets were chosen based on confirmed terrorist presence and training activity, ensuring minimal risk to civilian life.

Phase 2: Target Assessment

Within 15 days, detailed reconnaissance was conducted. RAW collected information on local residents, terrorist movements, and Pakistani military patrols in these areas. The structure and strength of key buildings, such as the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur, were analysed with precision, right down to the thickness of the concrete roofs.

Phase 3: Weapon Selection

Based on insights from the first two phases, weapons were carefully chosen. For instance, SCALP missiles were selected for their long-range and high-precision capabilities, ideal for destroying fortified structures. These missiles were instrumental in targeting the specific section of the Jaish headquarters where terrorists were located.

Phase 4: Tactical Execution

The military then mapped out the mode of assault for each target. Rafale jets were assigned to attack Bahawalpur, located 100 kilometres from the border. Suicide drones were used to obliterate camps like Sawai Nala and Bilal Camp in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Phase 5: Timing the Strike

The final phase involved selecting the most strategic time for the attack, post 1 AM, when enemy alertness was at its lowest and terrorists were likely asleep. This timing enabled maximum impact and minimised the possibility of retaliation.