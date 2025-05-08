Advertisement
Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 08, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
Operation Sindoor Impact: Zee News Banned In Pakistan

New Delhi: The RELENTLESS coverage of Operation Sindoor under which 9 terror camps in Pakistan were blown off by Indian Army has rattled the neighbouring nation so much so that it stopped down to muzzling Indian media voices. In its freshest cowardly act, Pakistan has banned  Zee News in its country.

