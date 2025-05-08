Operation Sindoor Impact: Zee News Banned In Pakistan
New Delhi: The RELENTLESS coverage of Operation Sindoor under 9 terror camps in Pakistan were blown off by Indian Army has rattled the neighbouring nation so much so that it stopped down to muzzling Indian media voices. In its freshest cowardly act, Pakistan has banned Zee News in its country.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The RELENTLESS coverage of Operation Sindoor under which 9 terror camps in Pakistan were blown off by Indian Army has rattled the neighbouring nation so much so that it stopped down to muzzling Indian media voices. In its freshest cowardly act, Pakistan has banned Zee News in its country.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv