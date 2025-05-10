Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Destroys Terrorist Launchpads Near LoC | WATCH

India-Pakistan Conflict: As a part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army targeted terrorist launchpads and "pulverized" them, after the Pakistani drone strikes on the night of May 8 and 9 in multiple cities of India.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Indian Army shared a video and said, "As a response to Pakistan's misadventures of attempted drone strikes on the night of 08 and 09 May 2025 in multiple cities of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, the Indian Army conducted a coordinated fire assault on terrorist launchpads, pulverizing & razing them to cinders."

In addition, the post added that the terrorist launchpads located near the Line of Control (LoC) were a hub for planning and executing terror attacks against Indian civilians and security forces.

"The terrorist launchpads, located close to the Line of Control, were a hub for planning and executing terror attacks against Indian civilians and security forces in the past. The Indian Army's swift and decisive action has dealt a significant blow to terrorist infrastructure and capabilities," it said.

Pakistani Drones In Indian Territory

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence stated that drones were sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

On Friday, a Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Firozpur, Punjab, injuring three people. ANI quoted SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, as saying, "We received information about three people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army." Explosions were also heard in Jammu as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid a blackout.

In a briefing on Saturday of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, it was informed that the Pakistan Military has been moving its troops into forward areas.

(with ANI inputs)