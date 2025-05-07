Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Releases Footage Of Precision Strike On Terror Camps – WATCH

Operation Sindoor: The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ during the wee hours on Wednesday. The Indian Army released a video of the precision strike on the Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Indian Army wrote, "Target 1 – Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli. Distance – 13 Km from Line of Control (POJK). Nerve Centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists."

The Army added, "DESTROYED AT 1.04 AM on 07 May 2025."

DESTROYED AT 1.04 AM on 07 May 2025.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence informed that terrorist infrastructure was hit in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. A total of nine sites were targeted.

Operation Sindoor Details

These precision strikes by the Indian Armed Forces came after the gruesome attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

Earlier, addressing a press briefing in the national capital, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh outlined the objectives of the operation. A total of nine terror sites in Pakistan, including five in PoK, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were targeted with detailed planning to avoid civilian casualties.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, addressing the briefing, stated that the intelligence has identified Gulpur Camp in Kotli, 30 km from the Line of Control (LoC), as a LeT facility linked to the April 20, 2023, Poonch attack and the June 9, 2024, pilgrimage bus attack.

The strikes, executed between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday, involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting key facilities like the JeM and LeT bases in Pakistan as well as PoK.

(with ANI inputs)