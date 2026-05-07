Operation Sindoor: Inside story of India's war room - How PM Modi, Rajnath, Jaishankar and Doval ran the Op

Operation Sindoor: You all witnessed the valor of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor through images that came from Pakistan. But do you know what India's political leadership was doing while Operation Sindoor was underway? How Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and NSA Ajit Doval took command on the strategic and diplomatic front? Read the exclusive inside story of Operation Sindoor's War Room...

PM Modi Was Monitoring Operation In Real Time

The operation, launched to avenge the widowing of Indian women by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam, was being monitored in real time from a War Room set up in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was present in this War Room, receiving real-time updates and tracking every single minute of the operation through live monitoring.

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India's leadership had already given the armed forces full freedom of action. In the 12 days before the operation began, Prime Minister Modi personally chaired more than 15 high-level meetings. The personal oversight by the top leadership during the operation made it clear that India's political leadership was directly connected with the military.

At the same time, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present at South Block, in direct contact with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the chiefs of all three armed forces.

Meanwhile, NSA Ajit Doval, who played the biggest role in finalizing the 9 targets inside Pakistan, monitored and coordinated the entire operation through the night. The objective was to ensure that only the selected terrorist hideouts were successfully destroyed. In its first strike, India did not cause any damage to civilian areas or Pakistani military installations.

Jaishankar Was Managing Diplomatic Front

At the very same time, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was busy on another front entirely. Jaishankar and his team were preparing diplomatic backup during the operation.

In the period just before the Pahalgam attack and right up to the launch of Operation Sindoor, approximately 27 diplomatic calls had been made. During this period, PM Modi himself made nearly 20 international calls, clearly informing major world powers that India would definitely take action against terrorism.

Even before Operation Sindoor began, briefings had already been sent to friendly nations, including the United States, China, Russia, France, and Britain, and this process continued during the operation as well.

The Indian Army and political leadership jointly planned the operation, and the strikes unfolded exactly as planned; all targets were destroyed according to the blueprint. This was India's new normal against terrorism. Immediately after, the diplomatic channel was activated, which isolated Pakistan completely before the entire world. A diplomatic offensive was launched right after the operation, in which External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar played a major role.

Ajit Doval Took Strategic Command Of Operation

Jaishankar and Doval were the chief diplomatic coordinators of the operation. Starting from the morning of May 8th, right after the operation, they made several crucial calls.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was given a complete briefing on the operation

NSA Ajit Doval personally spoke with the US NSA

Counterparts in Russia, Britain, France, Israel, and the UAE were also informed and given India's message

India made it clear to the world: the strikes were only on terrorist targets. India does not want to escalate the conflict, but if Pakistan escalates, India is ready.

At the same time, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar conveyed the same message to the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Spain, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and several other European and Gulf nations.

Most countries condemned terrorism and appealed for restraint, but the entire world accepted India's response as the right action against terrorism.

Even Muslim Nations Gave Pakistan Only Limited Support

There are more than 50 Muslim-majority countries in the world. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has 57 member states. Yet out of all of them, only two countries, Turkey and Azerbaijan, came out in support of Pakistan. This was India's biggest diplomatic victory.

Several countries across the world recognized Pakistan's terrorist infrastructure as a threat to the entire world. Countries like Israel openly stood in support of India's counter-action against terrorism. A Saudi Arabian leader traveled to Delhi to facilitate peace talks between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan's Counter-Attacks Were Neutralized

Pakistan then launched retaliatory strikes, which were completely neutralized by India's air defense systems. India then targeted Pakistan's airbases, making it clear what the consequences of further escalation would be.

With pressure mounting on Pakistan from both the world and India's firm stance, on May 10th, a bilateral ceasefire was reached, on India's terms.

This was the strategic and diplomatic story of Operation Sindoor's War Room, after which Pakistan finally understood that the cost of launching a terror attack on India has now become so high that paying it is simply beyond Pakistan's capacity.