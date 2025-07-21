Operation Sindoor, ISS Leap, UPI Transaction, Naxalism: PM Modi Sets Tone For Monsoon Session Of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed India's success on multiple fronts, including the recent space leap and the success of Operation Sindoor. By talking about the Operation Sindoor, PM Modi made it clear that the NDA government won't back down and is ready to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack in Parliament's Monsoon Session that commenced today.

"This Monsoon session of Parliament is like a victory celebration. India's flag being hoisted at the International Space Station is a moment of pride for every Indian. All MPs and the countrymen in one voice will glorify this feat. It will be an inspiration for our future missions...This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also said that naxal affected areas are now turning into green zones. "Today, our security forces with a new self-confidence and resolve to end naxalism are progressing forward. Many districts are free of naxalism today. We are proud that the Indian constitution is emerging victorious against naxalism. The 'red corridors' are transforming into 'green growth zones'," said the PM.

PM Modi said that there was a time in the country before 2014 when the inflation rate was in double digits. "Today, with the rate dropping to around two per cent, it has become a relief and a convenience in the lives of the common people in the country. 25 crore poor people have come out of poverty, which is being appreciated by many institutions of the world," he said.