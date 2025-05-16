'Operation Sindoor Just A Trailer': Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Gives Out Message To IMF

Rajnath Singh In Bhuj: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was on a visit to the Bhuj Air Force Station on Friday, hailed the Indian Air Force's (IAF) bravery during Operation Sindoor and asserted that the military operation, carried out to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, is not over yet and whatever happened was just a "trailer".

While addressing Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station, the BJP veteran said that New Delhi has kept Pakistan on probation and it will invite the strictest punishment if its beaviour dosent improve.

"We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behaviour improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given the strictest punishment. Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world," he said.

The Defence Minister paid homage to those who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured ones.

"Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965 and 1971. and today again it has been witness to our victory against Pakistan. I feel proud to be present here," Singh said.

In a message to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which approved the disbursement of $1 billion to Pakistan, Rajnath Singh asked the international financial body to rethink its decision.

"..I believe Pakistan will spend a large portion of the funds received from the International Monetary Fund on terror infrastructure in its country....India wants IMF to re-think funding to Pakistan," he said.

Praising the IAF for their execution during Operation Sindoor, he said, "Whatever you did during Operation Sindoor has made all Indians proud, whether they are in India or abroad. Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan."

"Only yesterday, I met our brave Army personnel in Srinagar. Today, I am meeting the air warriors here. Yesterday, I met our jawans in the northern region, and today I am here in the western part of the country meeting the air warriors and other security personnel. I feel the enthusiasm on seeing the high josh and energy on both fronts. I am assured that you secure India's borders," he added.

"Even Pakistan has accepted the power of the BrahMos missile. There is an old saying in our country, "Din mein taare dekhna." Made in India BrahMos missile showed 'raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala' to Pakistan," Singh further said.

"It would not be incorrect for me to say that the duration people take to have breakfast, you used that duration to deal with enemies. You dropped missiles by going to the land of enemies. Its echo did not remain restricted just to the borders of India; the entire world heard it. That echo wasn't just of missiles but also of your valour and the bravery of jawans of the Indian Armed Forces," the Defence Minister added.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.