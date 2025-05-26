Operation Sindoor: Key Lessons India Must Learn To Tackle Modern Warfare Threats

New Delhi: The successful Operation Sindoor serves important lessons – which India can learn – especially with regard to the evolving nature of warfare and defense systems. One of the important lessons the military offensive gave is the changing nature battlefield. It exposed that traditional defense systems are vulnerable to drone attacks. Increasing reliance on drones for intelligence gathering, surveillance and precision strikes shows the dynamics of modern warfare seems to have changed in recent years. This trend became apparent during the operation, where Pakistan tried to heavily use drones to bypass India’s advanced defense systems.

Most notably during the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, the world witnessed the increasing role of drones in modern warfare. Operation Sindoor too mirrored the same trend, as drones posed a unique challenge – especially when deployed at low altitudes or in swarms.

Drones proved to be effective and difficult-to-counter weapon despite India’s formidable defense systems like Akashteer and S-400 air defense systems. It highlights gaps in existing technologies.

Limitations of S-400 System

Considered one of the world’s most advanced air defense systems, India’s S-400 successfully neutralised numerous high-altitude threats – including Pakistan’s F-16 and J-17 fighter jets.

The S-400 is, however, not designed to neutralize low-altitude and smaller aerial threats like drones. This gap became stark as Pakistan launched hundreds of drone attacks during the recent conflict.

While India’s brave soldiers managed to bring down several drones using air defense guns, the challenge remains – traditional defense systems are not equipped to deal with drones effectively.

This vulnerability became clear after a 2021 incident when a Pakistani drone attacked Jammu Air Force Station by dropping an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the airport. Though the attack resulted into no significant damage, it served as a stark reminder of the emerging threats posed by drone technology.

Need for a Counter-RAM System

In view of the growing threat posed by low-flying missiles and drones, experts say that India must increasingly develop Mortar (C-RAM), artillery and counter-rocket systems in order to protect its critical military infrastructure.

Much like Israel’s Iron Dome, a C-RAM system is specifically designed to counter threats – which come at high speed and from low altitudes. The C-RAM systems use rapid-fire weapons to neutralise incoming projectiles – including drones, in real time, before they can inflict damage.

Several countries across world, including Israel and the United States, have effectively deployed such systems. For instance, the Iron Dome has been instrumental in finding and destroying rockets fired by Hamas. It provided an example of how C-RAM systems can effectively shield civilian and military targets from modern threats.

Adaptation of Future Conflicts

Operation Sindoor has demonstrated that though India’s defense capabilities are formidable, modern warfare requires constant adaptation to new technologies and emerging threats. The use of drones by Pakistan showed that high-impact and low-cost weapons can bypass traditional defense systems. It was once considered invulnerable. India – with an aim to stay ahead of evolving threats – must enhance its ability to respond to aerial threats at all altitudes and develop countermeasures such as C-RAM systems.

The operation’s experience highlights a crucial point: in an era of rapidly changing warfare, defense strategies must evolve with technological advancements. The lessons learned from this operation are invaluable as India prepares for future challenges on its borders. The ability to anticipate and counter emerging threats like drones will define the success of future military operations.