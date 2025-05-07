Operation Sindoor: Know Why India Targeted Jaish & Lashkar Camps In Pakistan After Pahalgam Massacre

The Indian Army has been able to launch successful precision attacks on several terror camps of different terrorists within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as retaliation against the fatal Pahalgam attack of April 22 that resulted in 26 casualties. The operation, dubbed 'Operation Sindoor,' struck at main terror infrastructure corresponding to outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Multiple blasts were witnessed at different places in Pakistan and PoK, and videos captured major explosions. Nine terrorist camps were targeted in the operation, according to the Indian Army.

The operation was a coordinated multi-domain operation, carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and the Air Force. No Indian jets were lost in the operation, sources ensured.

Sources stated that the primary aim of 'Operation Sindoor' was to eliminate top leaders of Jaish-e-Mohammed, based in Bahawalpur, and Lashkar-e-Taiba, based in Muridke. The operation was planned based on intelligence provided by India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), which supplied the coordinates for the nine key locations targeted. India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, reportedly held over 15 high-level meetings to oversee the operation’s planning and execution.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was closely following the operation from his official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, with minute-to-minute inputs from NSA Doval.

After the success of the operation, political leaders and politicians from all over India congratulated the Indian Army, posting graphics with the word 'Operation Sindoor'.

A statement issued by the Indian Army said that the operation was aimed at terrorist infrastructure in PoK and Pakistan where plans were being made and coordinated to launch attacks against India. "Our response was focused, calibrated, and non-retaliatory," the statement said. "No Pakistani military installations were hit. India exercised a lot of restraint in target selection."

The statement went on further to highlight India's determination to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack to justice. "We have credible evidence pointing towards Pakistan-based terrorists’ involvement in this attack," it continued.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decried the missile attacks as an "act of war" and reaffirmed that he would respond suitably. He confirmed that India had mounted attacks under 'Operation Sindoor' in five places in Pakistan.