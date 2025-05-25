Operation Sindoor Leaves Pakistan Reeling: Internal Report Reveals Devastation Across Key Airbases; Nur Khan Worst Hit

New Delhi: A leaked internal report from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has blown the lid off the massive damage inflicted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) during Operation Sindoor. The report exposes that Islamabad had so far managed to keep tightly under wraps.

The document reveals that the IAF’s strikes severely damaged at least seven Pakistani airbases, key command and communication centres, power grids and the country’s digital military network infrastructure.

The Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi suffered the heaviest damage, with its entire digital system reportedly obliterated. Other critical installations hit include Mushaf Airbase in Sargodha, Minhas Airbase in Kamra, Faisal Airbase in Karachi, MM Alam Airbase in Lodhran, Masroor Airbase in Karachi, Islamabad Airbase and even the PAF Headquarters, including its central command centre in Islamabad.

Report Lays It Bare

Based on post-strike assessments, the leaked document outlines the immediate need for repairs and recovery across all affected facilities. It calls for urgent restoration of equipment, digital systems and operational capacity.

The report reveals that the elite DA-20 electronic warfare jet, operated by the 24 Squadron “Blinders” from Nur Khan Airbase, was critically hit. The aircraft plays an important role in radar jamming and electronic warfare.

Several high-value aircraft, including AW-139 helicopters, sustained damage. The entire electronic warfare capability at MM Alam Airbase is said to have been rendered non-functional.

According to the internal report, the operation’s limited scope still managed to expose the fragility of Pakistan’s military infrastructure. The repairs and emergency responses were not pre-planned. They were triggered after India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Power Grids, Cyber Systems in Shambles

The report mentions critical damage to Pakistan Air Force’s cyber capabilities, mission planning systems and data processing infrastructure. Nur Khan, MM Alam and Faisal airbases have urgently requested vehicle-mounted power generators of 500 KVA and 45 KVA, which are typically used when permanent infrastructure is destroyed.

In addition, there are requests for Intel i9 processors, Nvidia A6000 GPUs, servers, RAID storage systems and network controllers – a clear indication of the level of technological collapse.

Minhas Airbase has asked for CNC machines, welding machines and hydraulic presses to repair damaged airframes – suggesting that structural damage was also extensive.

A Telling Blow

What makes the revelations even more striking is the contrast between the limited nature of India’s operation and the extensive damage suffered by Pakistan. Despite the strikes being targeted and restrained, the ripple effect was large enough to paralyse critical military functions – especially electronic warfare capabilities.

This internal report lays bare the shocking vulnerability of Pakistan’s Air Force and delivers a powerful message – if this was India’s limited response, a full-scale assault would be catastrophic for Pakistan’s military infrastructure.

Once dependent on denial, media blackout and propaganda, Pakistan now finds itself exposed by its own internal documents – a devastating PR disaster and a sobering reminder of its strategic weakness.

India has spoken not with words, but with precision airstrikes. And the message is loud and clear: the old rules no longer apply.