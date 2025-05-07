Operation Sindoor: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Pledge Congress' Full Support To Indian Armed Forces

Operation Sindoor: After the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor during the early hours of Wednesday, the leaders of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, addressed reporters following an emergency meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Talking to reporters, the LoP in Rajya Sabha, Kharge lauded the Indian Armed Forces for giving a 'befitting reply' by taking action against the terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK under the Operation Sindoor.

"We salute the courage, determination, and patriotism of our brave soldiers," Kharge said.

He added that Congress has stood in solidarity with the armed forces and the government since the day of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"From the day of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian National Congress has unequivocally stood in solidarity with the armed forces and the Government and supported every decisive action against cross-border terrorism," Kharge continued.

हमारे भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों पर हम गर्व करते हैं, जिन्होंने 'ऑपरेशन सिंदूर' के तहत पाकिस्तान और PoK के आतंकी ठिकानों पर साहसिक कार्रवाई करते हुए मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है।



हम अपने जांबाज सैनिकों के साहस, दृढ़ संकल्प और राष्ट्रभक्ति को सलाम करते हैं।



Following Kharge's address, Rahul Gandhi added that the CWC had a discussion and extended "full support" to the Indian Armed Forces.

The grand old party's Leader said, "Complete support from the Congress Party and the Congress Working Committee."

Operation Sindoor By Indian Armed Forces

The precision strikes by the Indian Armed Forces came after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, in which 26 people were killed, including one Nepali citizen.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence informed that terrorist infrastructure was hit in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh provided details of the operation. A total of nine terror sites, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were targeted.

The strikes were executed between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday and involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.