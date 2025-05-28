Operation Sindoor: With each passing day, fresh details are emerging of Operation Sindoor, revealing secrets that Pakistan might not want the world to know about. The Indian Armed Forces confirmed that it targeted multiple Pakistani airbases including the Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan with surgical precision. Now, a fresh satellite image has shown massive damage to Pakistan's Murid Airbase and its underground facility due to the Indian Air Force's precision strike.

The new satellite images show that the IAF might have hit the underground weapon storage facility, inflicting massive damage. The visible burns on the surface indicate the destruction of underground weapons. The Muridke Air Base is also considered Pakistan's secret facility to harbour and train terrorists. Located in Pakistan's Chakwal, the Murid Ari Base is 150 km from the Line of Control. It plays a supporting role to Pakistan's Sargodha Air Base and the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi - both also targeted by the IAF.

New high-resolution satellite images, accessed by NDTV, show extensive damage to the Murid air base of Pakistan, showing a three-metre-wide crater just 30 metres from an underground facility of the Pakistan Air Force and damage to the rooftop of a structure adjacent to unmanned aerial vehicle hangars.

According to an NDTV report, the Indian precision strike not only just caused structural damage but also destroyed the Command & Control Centre building, thus hurting Pakistan badly.

In retaliation to Pakistan's attack on May 8-9, India targeted 11 military installations including Noor Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skardu, Bholari, and Jacobabad. Satellite images before and after the strike on Shahbaz Airbase in Jacobabad clearly showed the scale of destruction.

This image shared by @VishnuNDTV shows a munition crater at Murid Airbase part of India's airstrike, just 30-meters from the entrance to likely special-use underground Pakistan Airforce facility https://t.co/lABJqMrXYY pic.twitter.com/vKkcyRrs11 — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) May 27, 2025

The attack targeted major ammunition depots and airbases such as Sargodha and Bholari, where F-16 and JF-17 fighter jets were stationed. As a result, nearly 20% of Pakistan's air force infrastructure was destroyed.

Some of the Pakistani airbases targeted by India include Nur Khan Airbase, Rafiqui Airbase, Murid Airbase, Sukkur Airbase, Sialkot Airbase, Pasrur Airbase, Chunian Airbase, Sargodha Airbase, Skardu Airbase and Bholari Airbase.