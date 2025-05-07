Operation Sindoor: NIA Urges Public To Share Photos, Videos Or Information On Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian Armed force on Wednesday successfully launched a precision attack on several terror camps of different terrorists within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) as retaliation against the deadly terrorist attack which claimed the life of 25 indian nationals and one Nepali national.

The Indian Armed Force carried out the strikes in the early hours of May 7. The operation, dubbed 'Operation Sindoor,' struck at the main terror infrastructure corresponding to outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has appealed to all tourists, visitors and local people who might have any more information, photographs or videos relating to #PahalgamTerrorAttack on tourists to immediately contact the agency. NIA has urged all such people to call up the agency on mobile number 9654958816 and/or on landline number – 01124368800 and provide their personal details and also the details of the kind of information or inputs they want to share. A senior NIA official will then connect with the caller and arrange for the relevant information/photos/videos etc to be shared with the agency, as reported by ANI.

Here Are The Key Details Of Operation Sindoor:

- Indian Armed Forces have struck around a dozen terror camps across 9–10 different locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

- Some targets were located as deep as 100 km inside Pakistani territory.

- The operation followed clear indications from the Prime Minister to take decisive action.

- The camps struck were directly linked to multiple past attacks against India. The operation demonstrates a precise and coordinated response, as asserted by the Prime Minister.

- The airstrikes carried out by the Indian Air Force targeted four Jaish-e-Mohammed, three Lashkar-e-Taiba, and two Hizbul Mujahideen terror camps.

Here Are The Nine Targeted Terror Locations:

1) Bahawalpur, located around 100 Km from the International Boundary, was the Headquarters of JeM.

2) Muridke, 30 Km from the border opposite Samba. LeT camp.

Terrorists of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

3) Gulpur, 35 Km from LoC Poonch-Rajauri.

The roots of attacks in Poonch on 20 April 2023, and the attack on innocent pilgrims travelling in a bus on 24 June were conducted by these terrorists.

4) LeT Camp Sawai. 30Km inside POJK Tangdhar Sector.

Roots of the following terror attacks:

Sonmarg on 20 October 24, Gulmarg on 24 October 24 & Pahalgam attack on 22 April 25.

5) Bilal Camp, JeM launchpad.

6) LeT Kotli camp 15 Km from LoC opposite Rajauri. LeT bomber camp. Almost 50 terrorists capacity.

7) Barnala camp, 10 km from LoC opposite Rajauri.

8) Sarjal camp, JeM camp about 8Km from IB opposite Samba-Kathua.

9) Mehmoona Camp 15 Km from IB, near Sialkot.